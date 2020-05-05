Champions League boss hints at possible exit amid claims Newcastle's new owners want him

Newcastle United have been linked with Andre Villas-Boas.

Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas has given a lengthy interview to RMC Sport about his future amid links to Newcastle United.

Villas-Boas has gone through a bizarre managerial career so far, starting out with Academica before wining the Europa League with Porto at the age of just 33.

His time in England was disappointing as he failed to stick at Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, and he then went on money-spinning moves to Zenit St Petersburg and Shanghai SIPG.

After a brief spell as a rally driver, Villas-Boas returned to football last summer, and has enjoyed a superb comeback with French side Marseille.

In testing circumstances, Villas-Boas has guided Marseille into next season's Champions League, but his exploits have now resulted in rumours about his future.

Le10 Sport reported earlier this week that Newcastle's new owners are interested in landing Villas-Boas as their new manager, identifying him as an alternative to Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, Villas-Boas has admitted that he will talk about his Marseille future on Monday, admitting that he is happy with the club and wants to manage them in the Champions League.

However, Villas-Boas did also hint at the possibility of leaving the club though, stating that he will look to leave the club if he doesn't feel he is being backed properly – and that may just give Newcastle hope of a deal for him.

“No, I'm going to go back to Marseille on Monday to speak with Jacques-Henri (Eyraud) and Andoni (Zubizarreta) about the future, to see what will happen,” said Villas-Boas. “I went to Portugal and Jacques-Henri had his own big battle to fight, first for TV rights and then to finish the championship, which was the priority of the clubs before the Prime Minister's declaration. So here we are going to talk with the club.”

“I have to understand more or less who will be the people by my side, if Andoni and Albert (Valentin) will always be people with power or not. This is the most important, because I as a coach and they as sports director and scouting director, do not want to be figurative. We must and we want to have the power to execute the decisions.”

“I say it sincerely, I'm fine in Marseille, I don't want to look for other clubs or other options. I want to play the Champions League in Marseille, but I want to to know how much we are economically dependent on our project. It means that if we don't have the conditions to do a good job, it is not worth it, I think. It is normal for a coach to seek such assurances. I think Jacques-Henri will have answers, like Andoni, and Frank (McCourt), obviously. Then, if there are differences between us, Jacques-Henri Eyraud and I are enough honest to tell each other. On my side, I am open, but it is necessary that we have the opportunity with Andoni to make a quality transfer window, in conditions that will not be the best, but that will allow us to be competitive. We are not so naive as to forget the economic situation of the club,” he added.