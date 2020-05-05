Celtic's new man shares exciting Bhoys transfer update

Celtic have brought in ex-Queens Park Rangers man Gary Penrice.

Celtic aren't able to play games right now due to the ongoing pandemic, but they're still continuing to try and improve their recruitment staff.

The Bhoys have been through changes in that area over the last year, having seen head of recruitment Lee Congerton leave for Leicester City last summer.

In came former Reading and West Bromwich Albion man Nick Hammond as a consultant, before landing the job as 'Head of Football Operations' in October.

Last month, The Scottish Sun reported that Celtic were moving for Gary Penrice, who Hammond actually played alongside at Bristol Rovers.

Penrice has been brought in Head of Recruitment at Parkhead, having previously worked for the likes of West Brom, Everton and Queens Park Rangers, where he is something of a favourite.

You would think that scouting is a little difficult right now due to the pandemic, but Penrice has opened up on the exciting work he's doing for the Bhoys.

Penrice has told the Bristol Post that he is able to work from home, and seemingly intends to be based in the Cotswolds rather than in Glasgow even when the pandemic ends.

Penrice added that Celtic's market is 'absolutely huge', and he's currently watching a staggering 240 players in order to try and find new signings for the Bhoys - an update that fans will surely love, with Penrice casting the net far and wide.

“I have just been appointed Head of Recruitment at Celtic – and been connected to the club in a consultancy basis since December,” said Penrice. “Nick Hammond is there, who I worked with at West Brom, I get on well with Nick. But prior to then I sorted the scouting department out at QPR, I was at West Brom and Everton running their scouting networks.”

“I also had my own scouting project, which is one of the biggest in Europe, and I do it all from home. I have never moved house in 27 years, and currently live in the Cotswolds, so not far away from Bristol. I moved a lot as a player, so to be honest it's nice to stay put. And I’ve obviously worked as a coach and assistant manager, which involved moving around as well, which drives you mad, but doing this you don’t need to.”

“I can travel from here, or hop on a plane and be where I need to be. Obviously I can’t travel to see games, and there aren’t any anyway! But I can keep in contact with people. It’s actually been busy, manic, catching up with all stuff, and tapping into a huge global market. Celtic’s market is absolutely huge. It’s global. I am currently watching 240 players,” he added.