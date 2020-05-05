'Can see him walking': Some Spurs fans predict Mourinho will be gone after transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could have to go bargain hunting over the summer transfer window.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that Jose Mourinho could walk, after the London Evening Standard claimed that he won’t have much money to spend this summer.

Tottenham are reportedly have to set to make do with loan deals and free transfers, as they look for new additions in the next transfer window.

Mourinho has generally functioned best when given vast amounts of money to spend on players.

And Tottenham fans are fearful that the Portuguese boss could quickly get frustrated with the financial limitations he is facing at Spurs.

Can see him walking. — Geoff Humphrey (@grhumphrey) May 4, 2020

Yeah Mourinho will be gone in months. — Corey Albone (@cwalbone) May 4, 2020

Ugh! This could get messy. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) May 4, 2020

He’ll be off before next season finishes if he gets no backing — James-C (@jmconnor6) May 4, 2020

Oh well , that will be him off then — godfather57 (@Thegodfather571) May 4, 2020

poor old Mourinho, god knows what Levy promised him to entice him to us. Now he’s got a pandemic and a extra secure Levy wallet to deal with. ‍♂️ — Gareth Williams (@gurts82) May 4, 2020

Mourinho must regret taking this job — Dinho (@sauldinho_) May 4, 2020

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Thomas Meunier, Willian and Ryan Fraser, who are all available on free transfers at the end of the season.

However, even if Spurs were to land all three additions, it may not be enough to turn them into title contenders again.

Spurs’s squad has struggled this term, and their flaws have been exposed.

Tottenham are currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, after failing to live up to expectations all campaign