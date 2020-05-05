Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Can see him walking': Some Spurs fans predict Mourinho will be gone after transfer update

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could have to go bargain hunting over the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho the manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that Jose Mourinho could walk, after the London Evening Standard claimed that he won’t have much money to spend this summer.

Tottenham are reportedly have to set to make do with loan deals and free transfers, as they look for new additions in the next transfer window.

 

Mourinho has generally functioned best when given vast amounts of money to spend on players.

And Tottenham fans are fearful that the Portuguese boss could quickly get frustrated with the financial limitations he is facing at Spurs.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Thomas Meunier, Willian and Ryan Fraser, who are all available on free transfers at the end of the season.

However, even if Spurs were to land all three additions, it may not be enough to turn them into title contenders again.

Spurs’s squad has struggled this term, and their flaws have been exposed.

Tottenham are currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, after failing to live up to expectations all campaign

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

