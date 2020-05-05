'Best news I've heard all day': Some Liverpool fans are buzzing with what their striker's said

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has proven to be a useful asset for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Liverpool fans have been left delighted after Divock Origi committed his future to the club, through his comments to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Origi has only been used as a rotational option at Liverpool this season, and there had been suggestions that he could leave Anfield in the summer in the search of more regular game time.

However, the Belgian international has now expressed a desire to stay with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

"We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here,” Origi said.

And Liverpool fans are delighted with Origi’s comments, as they feel he is a very valuable squad player.

My prince we are unworthy of your presence — Spennie 6 times (@unrealxherdan) May 4, 2020

He is pure quality. He just needs the first team around him. Mane and Salah and he has to play in the middle. His first touch, dribbling, shooting is amazing. In the box he is so dangerous but it's always the risk "will he be consistent enough" — Julian (@01mJulian) May 4, 2020

This man has Everton questioning their existence everytime he faces them — MARVIN™ (@_MarvinOnyango) May 4, 2020

the most underrated #LFC & EPL striker. the club must keep him in #Liverpool after his great impact in winning the big trophies last season for the reds. #YNWA — - (@__3omar) May 5, 2020

Best news ive heard all day — Nas (@ItsNas) May 5, 2020

Ma man. He been a good understudy to Bobby — Ras_Asad_Abza (@phile_h) May 5, 2020

Yes, definitely earned his stripes this past 15 months — Frank Buckley (@FBuckley17) May 4, 2020

Origi has scored some hugely vital goals during his time with Liverpool, including the second in the Champions League final last season.

He could face even more limited game time with the Reds if he does stick around though.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be on the hunt for a striker, with Timo Werner heavily linked, and if the German does arrive, then Origi could fall even further down the pecking order.