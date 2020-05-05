Quick links

'Best news I've heard all day': Some Liverpool fans are buzzing with what their striker's said

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi (L) challenges Porto's Brazilian defender Eder Militao during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between FC Porto...
Liverpool forward Divock Origi has proven to be a useful asset for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Divock Origi of Liverpool during a training session at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Liverpool fans have been left delighted after Divock Origi committed his future to the club, through his comments to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Origi has only been used as a rotational option at Liverpool this season, and there had been suggestions that he could leave Anfield in the summer in the search of more regular game time.

 

However, the Belgian international has now expressed a desire to stay with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

"We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here,” Origi said.

And Liverpool fans are delighted with Origi’s comments, as they feel he is a very valuable squad player.

Origi has scored some hugely vital goals during his time with Liverpool, including the second in the Champions League final last season.

He could face even more limited game time with the Reds if he does stick around though.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be on the hunt for a striker, with Timo Werner heavily linked, and if the German does arrive, then Origi could fall even further down the pecking order.

