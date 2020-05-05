Arsenal urged to sign player who once said Gunners are ‘massive club’

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Ryan Fraser.

Kevin Campbell has told Metro that Arsenal should sign Ryan Fraser in the summer transfer window.

Fraser is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of June, and former Arsenal striker Campbell has stated that the Gunners should make a move for the 26-year-old winger.

Campbell has outlined the attributes of the former Aberdeen star, who described Arsenal as “a massive club” to Sky Sports in April 2019.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are interested in signing the winger this summer.

Campbell for Metro: "You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season.

"That’s playing for Bournemouth, when you’re playing for Arsenal, he’s going to get more of the ball in the positions he wants and give more opportunities, because there’s a lot more threats for Arsenal than some of these other teams."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Fraser has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.

The 26-year-old made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.