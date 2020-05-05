Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal urged to sign player who once said Gunners are ‘massive club’

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Ryan Fraser.

Ryan Fraser of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Fulham FC at Vitality Stadium on April 20,...

Kevin Campbell has told Metro that Arsenal should sign Ryan Fraser in the summer transfer window.

Fraser is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of June, and former Arsenal striker Campbell has stated that the Gunners should make a move for the 26-year-old winger.

Campbell has outlined the attributes of the former Aberdeen star, who described Arsenal as “a massive club” to Sky Sports in April 2019.

 

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are interested in signing the winger this summer.

Campbell for Metro: "You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season.

"That’s playing for Bournemouth, when you’re playing for Arsenal, he’s going to get more of the ball in the positions he wants and give more opportunities, because there’s a lot more threats for Arsenal than some of these other teams."

Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during a training session at Vitality Stadium on April 10, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Fraser has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.

The 26-year-old made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Ryan Fraser

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

