Did Anita Sarkeesian ruin The Last Of Us 2? Some fans blame Feminist Frequency on Twitter!

Some fans have blamed Anita Sarkeesian and Feminist Frequency for the supposed ruining of The Last Of Us Part 2.

The Last Of Us Part 2 has gone gold and fans can look forward to finally being able to play the sequel on June 19th. Unfortunately, a lot of people have had their anticipation spoiled by massive leaks as well constant back-and-forth bickering between vocal protestors and Naughty Dog defenders. It's all a massive headache that is spoiling what should be a massively anticipated Sony exclusive, but over the past few days disgruntled fans have been blaming Anita Sarkeesian and her Feminist Frequency critique of video games.

As previously mentioned, The Last Of Us Part 2 has been massively spoiled ahead of its launch thanks to hackers that were previously rumoured to instead be a disgruntled employee. While the detail of these leaks won't be mentioned here, they've pretty much been all over the internet with lots of people complaining about them appearing in comments for non-related videos and posts such as with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

A vocal number of fans have complained about the leaks online because of what they reveal about the story and the game's direction, and this contempt has resulted in further sleuthing concerning the game's development which has also resulted in Anita Sarkeesian and Feminist Frequency being blamed by some.

Anita Sarkeesian reacts to Last Of Us 2 spoilers

Anita Sarkeesian has reacted to the Twitter complaints aimed at her following the leaked spoilers for The Last Of Us Part 2.

In a lengthy thread, Anita Sarkeesian basically suggests that the disgruntled Last Of Us Part 2 haters are mad because the game isn't about white men.

She further suggests that these vocal complainers probably hate themselves and therefore feel they have a license to hurt others.

While Anita's argument is aimed at those who have been sexist and phobic in their vile complaints towards both her and Neil Druckmann, it's wrong to lump every annoyed fan with these vocal LGBTQ complainers as there are plenty of upset gamers whose anger is instead aimed at the story and its supposed treatment of beloved characters.

Imagine if I actually had the power all these doofuses think I have? pic.twitter.com/rFRhB0r2Dz — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) April 28, 2020

The more I learn about Neil Druckman(however you spell it lel) the less I'm excited and interested in The Last of Us II and Anita Sarkeesian's involvement makes me wanna run for the hills from the game. — Wuhan Solo(#SNES #Zelda #Metroid #Castlevania) (@AralesB) May 4, 2020

Hey!~ Anita Sarkessian!~



Screw you for ruining a beloved franchise~ And you did it to the Last Of Us franchise...



just...



screw you... — Sαყσɾι (@Doki_Sayori_chr) May 4, 2020

Why fans are blaming Anita Sarkeesian for ruining The Last Of Us 2

Some fans are blaming Anita Sarkeesian for ruining The Last Of Us 2 thanks to Neil Druckmann having previously cited her as an influence.

Anita Sarkeesian is not associated with the game or its story in any capacity, but Druckmann's mention of Feminist Frequency during a Last Of Us presentation has rubbed some gamers the wrong way.

Druckmann can be seen during a 2013 keynote citing Feminist Frequency's Tropes Vs. Women as an inspiration for why he "doesn't like" what he sees in regard to the representation of females in video games. And his slide includes examples with Quiet from Metal Gear Solid 5 and Ayane from Dead Or Alive.

In addition to discussing Anita during this press conference, Druckmann also spoke fondly about her during the build-up to the release of Uncharted 4.

There have been some complaints about The Last Of Us Part 2 saying Ellie has become ugly, and there has also been a side-by-side comparison floating about the internet showing that Dina has a much smaller chest compared to her real-life model.

The above are just two examples of some gamers arguing that Druckmann has defeminised female characters because of the beliefs he shares with Anita, and there's of course Abby as well. However, we won't mention anything about this character because most of it appears to be baseless rumours concerning how she identifies.

It's easy to understand why some gamers fear Anita's influence because notable female characters have become plain and boring in appearance such as Lara Croft, and the last thing anyone wants is for the Tifas of the world to also be defeminised and made plain in a misguided effort to properly represent women.

But, when it comes to The Last Of Us Part 2, it's impossible to say that the game is ruined because the spoilers don't have any context and some of the impressions about Abby appear to be assumptions solely based on appearance. As for characters supposedly becoming uglier, this is an allegation reportedly corroborated by multiple screenshots but it remains to be seen how the changes play out in game as less femininity makes sense in regard to a world like The Last Of Us as all the stress, murdering, and lack of sleep would age any face by a hundred years.