What is the Aldi WhatsApp Scam? Free £250 Voucher message returns

A new scam is making its way round WhatsApp, claiming to give users a free £250 voucher to spend at Aldi.

A few weeks ago, the Heineken Scam was circling WhatsApp, offering users free Kegs of Heineken Beer in exchange for filling out a survey.

When the public started outing the scam on social media and telling people not to click on it, the messages miraculously started disappearing from everyone's inboxes.

But now just weeks later, a new scam is back. This is a similar type of fraud that acts in the same way. Except the new one is the WhatsApp Aldi £250 Scam, and this one is operating internationally!

What is the Aldi £250 WhatsApp Scam?

A new scam is circulating both America and the UK claiming that the popular worldwide supermarket Aldi will give you a £250 or $250 voucher to spend in their stores.

People are receiving the message to their personal WhatsApp account, and are told to gain the reward by clicking on a link in the message and filling out a survey.

Hi @AldiUK. A relative of mine received this on WhatsApp this morning: Afraid it looks like the fraudsters are at it again with the voucher scam, making the best of the #coronavirus coupled with your brand name. #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/5LuY8GKaG8 — Darren Campbell (@DGDCampbell) May 2, 2020

DO NOT click on the Aldi Scam

The message is definitely a scam and just uses real Aldi logos to try and make itself look real. It is a popular hoax broadly known as the WhatsApp Supermarket Scam, designed to steal your personal details if you click on the link and fill out the survey.

If you receive a message from Aldi or any other company claiming to give away a free reward, the government recommends that you do not click on the link, do not reply, do not open any attachments and if possible, visit the Action Fraud website where there is information on how to report it.

Are the Heineken and Aldi scams the same?

Both the Heineken and Aldi WhatsApp scams first started circling round people's WhatsApp inboxes in 2018, and have both returned in 2020.

They follow the same theme of offering a reward in exchange for filling out a survey, leading many people to believe they have been created by the same person.

Both Aldi and Heineken responded to the scams in 2018, but are yet to respond for 2020.