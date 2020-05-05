Agent suggests Celtic aren't signing £10m-rated Tottenham target

Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Legia Warsaw's Michal Karbownik.

Out of nowhere, Polish talent Michal Karbownik has suddenly become one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe.

The 19-year-old has come up through the ranks with Legia Warsaw, and his record of six assists in 19 league games this season is hugely impressive.

Karbownik's versatility is appealing too; he has mostly played at left back this season, but he can also feature at right back or in central midfield.

Karbownik is being tipped for a big future now, and he's being linked with a number of big clubs ahead of the transfer window – whenever it's actually able to open.

The Sunday Mirror (26/04, p68) reported that Tottenham are keen to sign Karbownik, having been laying groundwork with Legia for almost a year now, though he would cost around £10million.

Now, the Daily Record claim that Celtic are in the race too having scouted him earlier this season, whilst Estadio Deportivo believe that Barcelona are hatching a plan to sign him.

With plenty of speculation surrounding the teenager's future, agent Mariusz Piekarski has been quoted by Meczyki as saying that many of the names linked in the media are true, but Celtic and Barcelona aren't right now.

Piekarski ruled out a move east to Russia, and believes that Karbownik will be heading to one of Europe's top five leagues – meaning Tottenham should still be a candidate.

“Most clubs whose names appeared in the media are right,” said Piekarski. “But there is a long way from interest to finalisation. Many clubs have paused. We are waiting. I don't want to talk about Barcelona because there are no facts. There are top teams who see Karbownik at home and do not want to loan him anywhere. According to them, there is a chance that, in the first season, Michał will play 60-70 percent of matches in various times, and after a year he would be sure of playing.”

“There is no east topic. This is not the case. We focus only on the west and south. Celtic? I think there is no topic either. There is interest, but we have other very interesting options to consider. Michał will probably go to one of the five best leagues in Europe,” he added.