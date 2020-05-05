Agent names where he wants Liverpool target to go - and it isn't Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Brescia star Sandro Tonali.

The agent on Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali has told Gazzetta Dello Sport that he thinks his client should stay in Italy and snub clubs abroad.

Tonali, 19, has come up through the Brescia ranks, and he has been touted for stardom ever since he made his professional debut for the club back in 2017.

His flowing locks and passing ability have earned comparisons to former Brescia man Andrea Pirlo, but his tenacity has also seen likened to Gennaro Gattuso.

It's quite something to be compared to two cogs of an AC Milan side that many will remember as one of the best of the 2000's, but that's just how good Tonali is already.

The teenager has impressed in his first Serie A campaign this season, and it's only natural that he's been linked with a host of huge clubs ahead of the transfer window – whenever that may be.

Liverpool are one of them; Alfredo Pedulla reported in January that the Reds are keen to lure Tonali to Anfield, but face competition from Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino will be difficult to deal with, but if Tonali's agent has it his way, the midfielder won't be heading to Anfield – or any other English club.

"He has many offers, but I advise Sandro to stay in Italy,” said agent Bepe Bozzo, who is the representative of current Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi and ex-Juve striker Alvaro Morata, meaning the Turin giants may fancy their chances of beating the Reds.