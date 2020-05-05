Quick links

'Absolutely unacceptable’: BBC pundit slams Rangers after new report emerges

Subhankar Mondal
Glasgow Rangers will reportedly not show their evidence against the SPFL today.

Michael Stewart has strongly criticised Rangers on Twitter.

The former Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian midfielder, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has slammed Rangers for reportedly delaying to show their dossier of evidence against the SPFL.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson had told the rest of the clubs in the Scottish Premiership last Friday that the Ibrox outfit would produce their evidence against the SPFL about how they conducted the voting process over the calling of the divisions below the top flight this week.

 

The report has claimed that Rangers said that they would produce the evidence today, but it has been stated that the Gers have now pushed it back a further 24 to 48 hours.

The Scottish Sun has reported that member clubs will vote at an EGM on May 12 on whether or not to sanction an independent enquiry into the SPFL’s voting process as urged by Rangers.

Stewart has strongly criticised Rangers on Twitter, and has stated that the Gers delaying to show the evidence against the SPFL is “simply unacceptable”.

