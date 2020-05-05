What is the 4-second workout? Explore the easiest way to keep fit during lockdown

The ongoing lockdown is keeping us at home much more than we're used to but there are still ways in which we can keep fit.

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, we've all been spending much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, very few of us are getting the exercise we're supposed to.

While we may previously have walked to work, played a sport or simply hit the gym, none of that is really possible at the moment.

However, there are still ways in which we can keep fit at home and one of the strangest sounding methods has recently come to light, the four-second workout.

But just what exactly does this super speedy workout involve?

LOCKDOWN NEWS INCOMING: Boris Johnson's next speech is due on Sunday - here's what to expect

What is the 4-second workout?

The so-called four-second workout is exactly what it says.

Rather than having to spend hours working away to sweat away those calories, the four-second workout is a little different.

Five times per hour, during an eight-hour workday, all you need to do is spend four seconds working at your absolute maximum.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, doing this throughout the day has been proven to help keep your body burning fat without the need for long gym sessions or walks.

How to do the 4-second workout

The best way of undertaking the four-second workout according to Today.com is to spend four seconds at sprint-level exercise and to do this five times an hour during an eight-hour workday.

The Today.com website suggests using an exercise bike for the four-second workout but if you don't have one available, four seconds of sprinting on the spot, doing push-ups or something similar along those lines for four seconds should have a similar effect.

Other ways of keeping fit during lockdown

If you're not convinced by the four-second workout, there are still a host of other methods to keep fit at home.

Go for a walk, run or cycle | While we may be on lockdown, you are still allowed to leave your house for a brief spell to exercise once per day.

Have a kick-about in the garden | If you have a football, a big enough garden and some willing participants in your household, why not head out into the garden for a bit of a kick-about?

Break out the weights | Gyms may be closed for the time being but if you have your own set of weights, you could always turn your own home into a makeshift gym of sorts.