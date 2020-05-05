What is the 4-second workout? Explore the easiest way to keep fit during lockdown

Paul Fogarty
Jen Van Santvoord rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 07, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. More people are turning to Peloton due shelter-in-place orders because of the...
The ongoing lockdown is keeping us at home much more than we're used to but there are still ways in which we can keep fit.

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, we've all been spending much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, very few of us are getting the exercise we're supposed to.

While we may previously have walked to work, played a sport or simply hit the gym, none of that is really possible at the moment.

However, there are still ways in which we can keep fit at home and one of the strangest sounding methods has recently come to light, the four-second workout.

But just what exactly does this super speedy workout involve?

What is the 4-second workout?

The so-called four-second workout is exactly what it says.

Rather than having to spend hours working away to sweat away those calories, the four-second workout is a little different.

Five times per hour, during an eight-hour workday, all you need to do is spend four seconds working at your absolute maximum.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, doing this throughout the day has been proven to help keep your body burning fat without the need for long gym sessions or walks.

A jogger runs at Theresienwiese meadow, site of the annual Oktoberfest beer fest, next to the St. Paul's church at sun rise on April 21, 2020 in Munich, Germany. According to media reports...

How to do the 4-second workout

The best way of undertaking the four-second workout according to Today.com is to spend four seconds at sprint-level exercise and to do this five times an hour during an eight-hour workday. 

The Today.com website suggests using an exercise bike for the four-second workout but if you don't have one available, four seconds of sprinting on the spot, doing push-ups or something similar along those lines for four seconds should have a similar effect.  

Fitness coach Gabrielle Friscira gives a lesson by videoconference in Saint-Remy-lHonore, west of Paris, on April 15, 2020, on the 30th day of a strict lockdown in France aimed at curbing...

Other ways of keeping fit during lockdown

If you're not convinced by the four-second workout, there are still a host of other methods to keep fit at home.

  • Go for a walk, run or cycle | While we may be on lockdown, you are still allowed to leave your house for a brief spell to exercise once per day.

  • Have a kick-about in the garden | If you have a football, a big enough garden and some willing participants in your household, why not head out into the garden for a bit of a kick-about?

  • Break out the weights | Gyms may be closed for the time being but if you have your own set of weights, you could always turn your own home into a makeshift gym of sorts.

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.