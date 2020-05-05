£1m player eyes new Celtic contract

Leigh Griffiths has been at Celtic since 2014.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has said on Open Goal that he wants to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

Griffiths - who has been on the books of Celtic since January 2014 when he joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £1 million - has also said that he is looking to sign a new contract with the Hoops.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the Scotland international striker is out of contract at the Hoops in the summer of 2022.

Griffiths said on Open Goal, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "Can I myself finishing my career at Celtic? Yeah.

"If I can do well in the next year, I will try to get myself another two-year deal. That will take me to 34. Then we will see where we go after that."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Griffiths has made 10 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring nine goals in the process.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has also scored one goal in one Scottish Cup and has played once in the Scottish League Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the 29-year-old has scored 115 goals in 243 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended the moment due to the global health crisis.