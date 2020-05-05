Quick links

£16m Moyes target fails to win deal after West Ham allegedly scrapped January move

West Ham target Moussa Wague may be on the move again this summer.

Nice have today confirmed that they will not be activating the purchase option in Moussa Wague's loan move amid links to West Ham United.

Wague joined Nice on loan back in January with an option for a permanent move, and he made five Ligue 1 appearances, notching two assists.

 

The Senegal ace may have been hoping for a permanent move to the South of France, but with the global pandemic still ongoing, Nice have announced that the deal won't be happening.

Wague will now head back to Barcelona, where he may still be sold on this summer given how they're trying to raise funds – and it may just alert West Ham United.

On deadline day in January, The Guardian reported that West Ham wanted to sign Wague, but scrapped a loan with a view to an €18million (£16million) permanent move because he wouldn't qualify for a work permit.

Then, The Sun claimed that David Moyes still wanted to sign Wague, and would consider a summer move for the 21-year-old if Nice didn't sign him.

Nice have now backed away from Wague, and if West Ham still have the money to launch a bid for Wague, don't be surprised if they try again – even if the work permit issue may rear its head again.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

