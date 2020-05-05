Quick links

£12m Benitez signing’s response when asked about Newcastle takeover speculation

#11 Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United controls the ball during the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy: 3rd
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley could reportedly sell the club.

Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United (11) is fouled by Will Hughes of Watford FC (19)

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has said on In The Box that he does not think that things will dramatically change at the club after the proposed takeover.

According to The Sun, the takeover of Newcastle is expected to go through this week, with current owner Mike Ashley set to sell the Magpies.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi will have a 10% share in the club, and the Reuben brothers - Simon and David - will have a 10% stake as well, according to The Times.

Ritchie, who can also operate as a wing-back, has been asked about the proposed takeover, and he does not seem to be too concerned.

 

Ritchie said on In The Box when asked about Newcastle competing higher up the table after the takeover, as transcribed by The Chronicle: "I've not really looked at it but you hear rumours of a takeover.

"I don't think that in football with financial fair play rules, can things change overnight? Will I see it change? I don't know, if there are changes.

"I'm not too concerned about that sort of thing - the main thing for me is I have really enjoyed my time at Newcastle and we have some really good young players.

“With the team that we have got, with the top six, and even seventh or eighth are too far away. For a team like Newcastle if we can finish in the top 10 and maybe we can sneak into Europe."

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

Stats

Ritchie has played 10 times in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, and scored two goals and provided eight assists in 36 league fixtures for the Magpies in 2018-19, according to WhoScord.

The Scotland international winger joined the Magpies from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £12 million and when Rafael Benitez was in charge.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Matt Ritchie of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on March 10, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

