Wolves have reportedly scouted player labelled the new Paul Pogba

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Boubakary Soumare.

According to The Express, Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs who have watched Boubakary Soumare in action this season.

The report has claimed that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have also scouted 21-year-old Lille midfielder this campaign.

It has been stated that the France Under-21 international could receive more offers in the summer transfer window, having turned down a move to Newcastle United in January.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Soumare made 15 starts and six substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made five starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Soumare made three starts and 11 substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille, according to WhoScored.

Highly rated

Soumare is rated very highly and has huge potential, with The Daily Mail labelling him as “the new Paul Pogba”, drawing comparison between the two players’ “strength and mobility”.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

