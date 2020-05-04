Will there be a season 9 of Strike Back? Renewal status explored

It's arguably one of the best shows around, but will there be a season 9 of Strike Back?

One of the best ways to keep entertained right now is to put your feet up and lose yourself in a great series.

Needless to say, there are plenty to choose from!

The 2010s saw the introduction of so many small-screen gems including Game of Thrones, Mr. Robot, Fleabag, Better Call Saul, Fargo, BoJack Horseman and beyond.

However, one of the very best arrived on UK screens at the very start of the decade...

On May 5th 2010, Strike Back landed on Sky One and fans have been utterly captivated ever since.

It's based on the novel of the same name by former Special Air Service (SAS) soldier Chris Ryan and focuses its lens on Section 20, an elite branch of the British Defence Intelligence service (DI) as they embark on a range of mind-blowing missions.

It's quality viewing, but can we expect more missions to reach us?

Will there be a season 9 of Strike Back?

No, there will not be a season 9 of Strike Back.

When the series was renewed for an eighth season in February 2019, they confirmed that it would, in fact, be the final season.

So, season 8 - which first premiered on February 14th 2020, on Cinemax - offers the last batch of episodes.

Although it may seem a shame, there's no denying that the cast and crew gave it their all in regards to the ending, dishing out shocks and surprises that will linger in our minds for some time.

When the big news first surfaced, Kary Antholis - president of Cinemax programming - expressed to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago. It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 — both in front of and behind the camera — that we send the team off on one last mission to save the world from annihilation.”

Warren Brown addresses Mac's fate

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

As highlighted by the Radio Times, Warren Brown (who plays Sgt. Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister) has opened up about his character's surprising fate:

"Everyone wanted to go out with a bang so inevitably one of the leads might have to go, for impact, so I knew the idea from the beginning. But it wasn’t until a few weeks before we started when the scripts were ready that we read it and I thought it was really really good… I just thought the writing was incredible.”

Continuing to address the end of the line for Mac and Strike Back, he weighs in: "Strike Back is undoubtedly the most physically and mentally demanding job I’ve ever had, I’ve loved it, and then to go out this year, in the final season, with those scripts, was an absolute gift. Going into the final season you want to give it absolutely everything and I was made up with that send-off and we managed to keep it under wraps so there was quite a bit of shock.”

You can say that again!

Fans praise the final season of Strike Back

A number of fans have taken the time to offer their thoughts and praise of Strike Back's gripping farewell.

Some even feel that they should consider sculpting a feature-film down the line, reuniting us with some of the series' key players.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Strike Back is going out with a bang this final season, if you’ve never watched it you need to get on it. Best military show about — Connor (@ConnorSpeno) April 14, 2020

Strike Back's ending leaves the door open for more seasons in the future, or a possible movie/TV special with Wyatt, Coltrane, and Novin teaming up with Scott and Stonebridge. I mean it writes itself... #StrikeBack — The Green Knight (@MustacheGod) April 23, 2020

Started the final season of Strike Back and I love this chaotic show so much. Thought it'd be hard for the new cast to live up to the work of Damien Scott and Michael Stonebridge but due credit to them, they've done a fantastic job. — The Baroque Minimalist. (@VerbalPugilist_) March 10, 2020

It was a lot of fun covering the final season of Strike Back. One of the best final seasons of any show in recent memory. Way to go out on top!! https://t.co/Lm61sYbfTn — Todd Gaines (@RealToddGaines) April 18, 2020

Man, I'd really love to see a Strike Back movie someday w/all of the past Section 20 members getting together to save the world. I'm hoping Jack Lothian has that idea in the back of his mind...Not that I'm disappointed in the series ending, I'm just greedy I guess ‍♂️ — J.D. Nelson (@themmaguru) April 19, 2020

