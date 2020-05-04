Who starred in the original Van Der Valk? Where are the classic ITV cast members now?

ITV has brought a TV classic back to our screens in Van Der Valk but fans have wasted no time in comparing it to the original.

There's always a lot of interest in a TV series when it reboots a classic franchise and ITV's 2020 iteration of Van der Valk does just that.

And, as ever with a reboot, comparisons will always be made between the original and the updated versions.

In the case of Van der Valk, one of the biggest talking points has been the show's cast.

While we now have the chance to watch Marc Warren tearing through the streets of Amsterdam as a 21st century Piet Van der Valk, there are a lot of fans who still yearn to revisit the classic version of the show with its original cast but just where are the original cast members today?

FILMING LOCATIONS: ITV's Van Der Valk was filmed entirely in Amsterdam

Van der Valk (2020) on ITV

The 2020 edition of Van der Valk arrived on ITV on April 26th.

The three-episode series follows a 21st-century version of Piet Van der Valk and his close-knit team of police officers as they work to solve a series of crimes in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

MUSIC MAYHEM: Van Der Valk's 2020 theme tune has divided fans

Who starred in the original Van der Valk?

While there was a whole host of characters to appear throughout the classic Van Der Valk series, only three characters were present throughout the majority of the classic Van der Valk.

Piet Van der Valk

The only character to remain consistent throughout both the classic and current series of Van der Valk is the titular Dutch detective.

Van der Valk was played in the original series by Barry Foster who held the role from 1972 to 1992.

Foster held a total of 105 acting roles throughout his career but sadly passed away at the age of 70 in 2002.

Arlette Van der Valk

Arlette Van der Valk was Piet's wife.

She was played in the original series by a total of three actresses, Susan Travers, Joanna Dunham and Meg Davis.

Susan Travers was the first to play the role but retired from acting in 1974 after holding roles in The Avengers among other things. She is still alive to this day and is currently 81 years old.

Joanna Dunham took on the role of Arlette in series 3. Joanna's final acting role came in 1998 in the TV film Diana: A Tribute to the People's Princess before she passed away in November 2014 at the age of 78.

And finally, Meg Davis played Arlette in the 1990s revival. Now 70 years old, Meg has appeared in a handful of roles since Van Der Valk, the most recent coming in 2014 when she appeared in the film The Honourable Woman.

While there is no Arlette in the modern series, the closest equivalent is Maimie McCoy's Lucienne Hassell who is shown to have a romantic connection of sorts with Marc Warren's Van der Valk.

Hoofd-commissaris Samson

The third and final character to appear throughout the original Van der Valk series is Hoofd-commissaris Samson, a police officer.

Just like Arlette, Samson was played by three different actors throughout the series, Martin Wyldeck, Nigel Stock and Ronald Hines.

All three of the actors who played Samson are no longer with us.

Martin Wyldeck, who played Samson in series 1, was best known for roles in Dad's Army, The Professionals and Universal Soldier, passed away in 1988 at the age of 74.

Nigel Stock, who took on the role in series 3, died at the age of 66, two years prior to Wyldeck in 1986. Apart from Van der Valk, Stock also held roles in The Great Escape and Young Sherlock Holmes.

And finally, Ronald Hines, who played Samson in the 1990s revival, died at the age of 87 in 2017 after a career that included roles in Poirot, Elizabeth R and the 1958 version of Dunkirk.



In the modern iteration, there isn't really one character who takes on the role of Samson.

The 2020 edition of Van Der Valk comes to an end on May 10th after three episodes.