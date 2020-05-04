Who plays Sean in Gangs of London? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles

It's a brilliant performance, but who plays Sean in Gangs of London?

Gangs of London is essential viewing... if you have the stomach for it!

This latest series comes courtesy of Gareth Evans, who amazed throughout the 2010s with The Raid 1 & 2, both of which can be considered martial-arts masterpieces.

He followed up The Raid 2 with something a little different in 2018, inviting Netflix audiences to tuck into his tale of folk-horror - Apostle - starring Dan Stevens. He rather brilliantly took influence from the likes of The Wicker Man and amped up the blood and gore for modern audiences, resulting in some scenes many had to turn away from.

Now, he's back and exploring gangland hierarchies and warfare once again, but this time over on the small screen.

Co-created with Matt Flannery, Gangs of London stands out as one of the TV highlights of the year so far, boasting a wealth of exceptional performances

Who plays Sean in Gangs of London?

In Gangs of London, the character of Sean Wallace is played by Joe Cole.

In an interview with the Metro earlier this year, the 31-year-old English actor actually revealed: "When I received this, literally I read the title and I thought 'no'... I read the first episode and a synopsis and I was like, 'This could be something special'."

It's intriguing that the title put him off, but there's a pretty good reason: "I’ve spent the last few years turning down gang-related shows because when a show does well you get offered quite a lot of them."

Of course, he's referring to Peaky Blinders here (he plays John Shelby): "I actually chose to leave Peaky Blinders because I wanted to explore new avenues and new characters and new stories... with Peaky Blinders, I never really got out of the gates in that role. It’s Cillian’s show really. [Gangs of London] is more ensemble, it follows characters on a deep level."

He added: "So for me, it’s really an opportunity to show what I can do and for the rest of the cast, what they can do."

Joe Cole: Previous roles

There are a number of projects that Joe's been part of which showcase his varied talents.

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in a 2010 episode of The Bill (he played Leo Cooper) and played Shaun Jackson in a couple of Holby City episodes shortly after.

Later TV roles include Come Fly with Me (Jordan), Injustice (Alan Stewart), Skins (Luke), The Hour (Trevor), Pure (Charlie) and Black Mirror (Charlie).

He has been in some brilliant films over the years, including Jeremy Saulnier's ultraviolent Green Room (Reece) and Ben Wheatley's Happy New Year, Colin Burstead (Ed) which screened over Christmas courtesy of the BBC back in 2018. If you haven't seen these, perhaps you're familiar with Woodshock (Nick) which is available on Shudder and stars Kirsten Dunst, Eye on Juliet (Gordon), Secret in Their Eyes (Marzin / Beckwith), The Falling (Kenneth Lamont) or A Long Way Down (Chas).

However, we'd argue that his greatest performance yet is that of Billy Moore in 2017's A Prayer Before Dawn. Like Gangs of London, it certainly isn't for the faint-hearted in its unflinching portrayal of violence, this time, within the confines of a notorious Thai prison.

Actor Joe Cole visits Build to discuss the movie "A Prayer Before Dawn" at Build Studio on July 25, 2018 in New York City.

Follow Joe Cole on Instagram

If you're a fan of Joe's work on Gangs of London and fancy keeping up to date with forthcoming projects and so forth, it's worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @theotherjoecole; he currently has 711k followers.

On the day of the premiere, he posted: "Thank you to the entire cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes. It was one hell of a journey and we hope to give you something that makes this lockdown that little bit easier. Now, find the biggest screen you can. Turn your speakers up full... And sit back, relax, and enjoy the show."

Good advice!

