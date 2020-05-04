Who are The Twelve in Killing Eve? Theories and what we know so far from the cast

The question of 'Who are The Twelve' has lingered over Killing Eve since the first season, and fans have got more and more creative with their hypotheses as we learn more about the organisation.

Although on the surface, Villanelle is the antagonist to Sandra Oh's Eve in the first series, she has become the series' most beloved character. Instead, the 'big bad' of the series is a mysterious shadow organisation called The Twelve.

Known for their power over global politics, the stock market, and penchant for ordering assassinations, The Twelve have been one of Killing Eve's most intriguing storylines. But who are The Twelve?

Warning... spoilers lie ahead, so read on if you're up to date with Killing Eve series 3.

Who are The Twelve in Killing Eve?

The Twelve - also known as Dozen Incorporated - is a shadow organisation who use assassins to carry out their dirty work, and often, this means murder. Villanelle is one of these assassins hired by The Twelve, but she was unknowingly involved in the group. The assassinations Villanelle carried out in series 1 were organised by her handler, Konstantin Vasiliev, who works for The Twelve. Then, in series 2, Villanelle's handler is Raymond.

We, as viewers, first really become aware of the group in series 1 episode 5 ('I Have A Thing About Bathrooms'), when Eve (Sandra Oh) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) take MI6 mole Frank (Darren Boyd) to a safe house; he tells them he is being paid by The Twelve.

Much has been kept hush-hush about who The Twelve are, but we have come into contact with associates of the organisation over the past three seasons.

Meet The Twelve: Who we know so far

Confirmed to be a part of The Twelve is Dasha. She is a former gymnast, Villanelle's mentor, and has an unspecified role within the organisation. Dasha is played by Harriet Walter.

Dasha is confirmed to be a trainer of assassins in the organisation, which does not necessarily mean she is one of The Twelve. In fact, we don't even know yet if there are twelve people who make up The Twelve. It could be twelve countries, twelve businesses; Phoebe Waller-Bridge has really kept us on our toes with this plot line.

Carolyn Martens was suggestively linked to The Twelve back in series 1, however this connection has not been proven.

Series 3 briefly introduced Charles Kruger, whose real name is Sergei, an old Russian agent turned accountant for The Twelve. Before we could find out if Charles really was the account for The Twelve, in charge of the mysterious Geneva account, shocker, he was killed.

At the end of series 3 episode 4, we were introduced to Hélène (played Camille Cottin, who stars in the French adaptation of Fleabag), who appears to hold a significant role in The Twelve. She dictates to Dasha whether she can return to Russia.

The Twelve: Fan theories

Of course, plenty of Killing Eve fans have taken to the internet to share their thoughts on who The Twelve are.

From Killing Eve forums to Twitter, there are many spaces for people to share their thoughts on the organisation.

Some have speculated that Kenny (played by Sean Delaney) was killed by The Twelve for looking into their activity. One viewer even speculated that Carolyn - his own mother - made the hit on Kenny.

Another argued that as L is the twelfth letter in the alphabet, Villanelle (Villain L) might be the last of a group of assassins. This means there's potentially a Villain A, Villain B, Villain C etc.

