Who Am I? quiz: Best questions and answers to keep busy in quarantine

Are you bored in lockdown with nothing to do? Have you got a house full of kids and family who can't seem to entertain themselves?

If you've made it through what seems like every show on Netflix, and tried every TikTok dance then turn your attention to the Who Am I game, perfect to keep you occupied during lockdown as the game can go on forever.

With Zoom calls replacing meet ups at the pub, people have started to realise that this game is perfect for a round of a virtual pub quiz.

All you need is a little bit of general knowledge and a love of guessing games and you're good to go!

What is the Who Am I quiz?

The Who Am I quiz is perfect for those endless lockdown days where the boredom has started to settle in and you've run out of things to do- there's only so many times you can play Monopoly, hey? The game consists of someone describing a person in a sentence, the vaguer you describe them the harder the game. The other people playing have to guess the person and the first person to guess wins.

You can also play with two people- the winner would be whoever guesses the most people correctly.

The best Who Am I quiz questions and answers

History:

I am a celtic leader known for my ginger hair and leading the uprising against the Romans. Who am I? (Boudicca)

I reigned over my country for 44 years and famously never married. Who am I? (Elizabeth 1)

I was assassinated in 1963 as I rode in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. Who am I? (John. F. Kennedy)

Pop Culture:

I am known for being part of a comedic double act and my partner shares the name of an insect. Who am I?(Declan Donnelly OBE)

When I was 16 I dropped the 'a' in my name and am known for my role of Fanny Brice on Broadway. Who am I? (Barbra Streisand)

I have been nominated for an Academy Award six times since 1994, but finally won in 2016 for my staring role in 'The Revenant'. Who am I? (Leonardo Di Caprio)