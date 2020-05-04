Where can I buy Union Jack bunting and VE Day street party posters? Celebrate VE Day 2020 in style!

The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day and naturally, the people of the UK are keen to celebrate.

As the Second World War fades further and further into history, with more and more of the war's veterans passing away, it's more important than ever that we take the time to look back and honour the sacrifices made by so many.

So when events like VE Day and Remembrance Sunday come around it's worth taking the time to pay respects and celebrate the lives of those who fought.

For years, one of the most popular ways of celebrating anything here in the UK, especially VE Day, is a good old street party.

And, as anyone will tell you, you can't go having a street party without some decorations.

Now, it's worth noting that VE Day is falling at a time when the UK is on lockdown this year, so any street parties will have to be kept indoors and amongst members of your own household.

VE Day on May 8th

VE Day marks the last day of European fighting during the Second World War and comes after the Germans surrendered following the fall of Berlin and the death of Adolf Hitler.

In 2020, it is the 75th anniversary of VE Day and, as a result, the UK government had made plans for a wide range of events to take place in order to celebrate.

However, given the fact that the country is currently on lockdown, the vast majority of those planned events have been cancelled.

That doesn't have to stop members of the public marking the occasion from their own homes though.

But obviously a street party, even if indoors, needs some appropriate decorations.

Where to buy Union Jack bunting

As the vast majority of shops in the UK are currently closed, your best bet for finding some Union Jack bunting is online where there are a vast array of options that you can choose from.

Over on sites such as eBay and Amazon, long strings of Union Jack bunting (19-26ft) can be found for as little as £6.99.

While other options are also available across sites such as Etsy, Paperchase and a host of specific sites like The Flag Shop and the Flag and Bunting store.

It should be worth remembering that stock levels and delivery may be adversely affected thanks to the ongoing lockdown.

What about VE Day-themed street party posters?

Again, there is a wide range of options online for VE Day-themed posters, especially as this year marks the 75th anniversary.

A quick search on Google will offer up results from the likes of Redbubble, eBay and Etsy for a range of prices from but averaging at about £10.

But, as we're under lockdown, why not also consider trying to make your own posters and bunting if you're feeling up to the challenge?

It's worth noting one final time that lockdown rules are still in place here in the UK so online delivery may be affected but most importantly, VE Day celebrations will have to be kept indoors!