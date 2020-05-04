When is Hollywood on Netflix set? New series rewrites history!

It paints a revised portrait, but when is Hollywood on Netflix set?

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series arrived on Friday, May 1st 2020 and whisked us back to the Hollywood of old... with a twist!

With a cast featuring the likes of David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Samara Weaving, Jake Picking, Jeremy Pope and more, it's worth seeking out. But, what time does it transport us to?

When is Hollywood on Netflix set?

Hollywood is set in the 1940s.

To be more specific, Capital FM includes that it's set in 1947.

The series introduces us to a number of aspiring performers hoping to make it big in the movies in post-World War II Hollywood.

However, it revises history, looking at this period during the golden age of Hollywood and wondering how things would be if inequalities regarding race, sexuality and so forth were confronted differently.

As noted by the earlier source [Capital FM], actor David Corenswet (he plays Jack Costello) told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the premiere: "It's 1940s Hollywood, so there's going to be great clothes and great accents. It's going to be sexy and optimistic. It's really about young people and the excitement of young people seeking opportunity.”

We think that sums it up quite nicely, but another of the show's stars has his own thoughts on its appeal...

Dylan McDermott on Hollywood

In an interview with Gold Derby, star Dylan McDermott (who plays Ernest "Ernie" West) argues that Hollywood is “arriving at the perfect time.”

Elaborating, he added: "I think we’re all in a very tenuous place physically and emotionally, and it’s nice to escape. I think this show will kind of just let you forget for a moment. The best thing about entertainment, for me, is when I watch something and forget about everything else. That’s the most exciting thing and I think this show really supplies that."

By revising history, it definitely supplies intriguing and immersive escapism.

If you haven't already, be sure to check it out.

It's time for a rewrite. HOLLYWOOD is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/8ENPGzjrWR — HOLLYWOOD (@hollywoodnetflx) May 1, 2020

Hollywood: Movies to watch afterwards

After watching the series, it's definitely worth seeking out these ten essential movies released throughout the decade Hollywood is set:

