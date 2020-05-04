What to watch after Normal People: Explore three TV shows that make for the perfect follow-up

The BBC's Normal People has been one of the TV standouts of 2020 but what should fans watch next?

Normal People on the BBC has proved to be one of the TV revelations of the year.

The series has won almost universal praise since it released and is a rare example of a book adaptation done right.

All 12 episodes of the drama series launched on BBC iPlayer on April 26th and have been airing weekly on BBC One since April 27th.

As a result, many of those watching on iPlayer have already finished the whole series and are starting to look for something else to watch.

But there's no reason to worry as there are plenty of shows out there to help fill the void left by Normal People. We've picked three possible series that might just pique your curiosity.

Trigonometry

Trigonometry arrived on BBC Two and iPlayer in March 2020.

It tells the story of a down-on-their-luck couple who welcome a new lodger into their flat but the trio eventually realise that they all share feelings for one another.

The comedy-drama explores an often unthought of relationship dynamic which makes for a pretty unique series that packs plenty of heart and character into its eight episodes.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

How many episodes: 8

My Left Nut

My Left Nut aired on BBC Two and iPlayer in March 2020.

Like Normal People, this school-based comedy-drama is set in Ireland, this time in the North. We follow a concerned teen after he realises his left testicle has swollen dramatically in size, just as he strikes up a relationship with a girl at school.

In terms of subject matter, My Left Nut touches on some poignant themes although there are areas in My Left Nut that leave a little to be desired. It's a lighthearted enough series with just three episodes to get through. If you're looking for something a little more short-term, this could definitely work.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

How many episodes: 3

Cold Feet

Cold Feet has been airing on ITV since 1999.

The series, which mixes laughter and tears almost effortlessly, follows a group of friends as they and their families deal with the various happenings of life.

The main reason for this recommendation is that since the series was brought back for its second spell in 2016, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has held a recurring role in the series. With a total of nine series and 60 episodes, this is a series that will surely keep you busy for a while.

Where to watch: BritBox (30 free-trial is available)

How many episodes: 60 in total (27 with Daisy Edgar-Jones)

Meanwhile, Normal People continues airing on Monday evenings on BBC One while the full 12-episode series is available to stream via BBC iPlayer.