What to watch after Naruto Shippuden: Four anime series that match up to the trainee ninja story

The story of Naruto has been a fan-favourite for many years but after watching the Shippuden series, what should come next in the canon and what anime should you start to fill that ninja-sized hole in your life?

Naruto Uzumaki has had a tough life so far, but the hyperactive young ninja isn’t at the end of the road just yet. Several years have passed since we last saw the Hidden Lead Village and Naruto has developed exceptional skills thanks to his dedication to becoming the best in the land.

Naruto Shippuden is the anime series adapted from the second instalment of Masashi Kishimoto’s manga. Running from 2007 to 2017, the series has over 500 episodes so if you have watched them all, congratulations for showing as much commitment as young Naruto.

If you are at the end of Shippuden but are yet to complete the entire Naruto storyline, here is the consensus-best order to watch the canon material.

Alternatively, if you have either finished the series or don’t want to spend more time on this show, what anime are out there similar to Naruto Shippuden?

MORE TO FOLLOW: Will there be a season two of Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun?

What order should I watch Naruto content?

This is a major point of contention within the anime community, as fans continue to disagree about seasons that are crucial to the plot and which seasons you can skip to save time.

If you want to go from start to finish, it will take you a very long time but the correct order is: Naruto - the original show (4 seasons), Naruto Shippuden (21 seasons) and then Naruto Boruto (one season but with over 130 episodes).

If you want a more surgical timeline for the watching the show, Anime superfan Jeremy Smith has given an episode-by-episode guide to skipping content on Quora.

PUT YOURSELF IN ANIME: How to use Instagram's anime filter

What should I watch after Naruto?

1. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who lives in a world where the majority of humanity has superpowers with no known powers himself.

After showing extreme courage and bravery, Izuku is chosen to receive the ‘One For All’ power and attends a school for similar young people.

The series currently has 88 episodes across four seasons available for you to view

2. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is the story of an abandoned young boy called Gon Freecss, who learns that his father is a world-renowned hunter – someone who locates rare animals, treasure and explorer and bounty hunter.

Gon sets out on his own to become a hunter and along the way, meets a host of unique characters who help him track down his infamous father.

The show is split into six different arcs (essentially different seasons) with 148 total episodes available for you to watch.

3. One Punch Man

Over the past few years, One Punch Man has become one of the most popular anime shows out there. It tells the story of Saitama, a hero who has an insane level of power that can defeat most of his enemies with a single punch.

Saitama encounters a variety of supervillains and monsters throughout the show, becoming a well-known hero within the community and a popular public figure due to his confident, uninterested personality.

There are currently two seasons of One Punch Man available to view, with 24 episodes. However, there are also six original video animations and six official specials.

4. Dragon Ball Z

Arguably one of the most famous anime series in the world, if you have watched Naruto the chances are you will have also watched Dragon Ball Z at some point (or at least know the memes).

Dragon Ball Z follows the plot of the original Dragon Ball series with Goku now an adult and father to young Gohan. When a group of evil supervillains arrive on Earth, Goku sacrifices his life in order to save his son.

In the afterlife, Goku trains with a variety of awesome characters and is taught powerful, mythical fighting techniques that turn the tide of the battle when he is revived by the dragon balls.

There are 167 episodes of Dragon Ball Z across seven seasons and countless spin-offs to the franchise.