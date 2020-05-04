What time do new Killing Eve episodes arrive? BBC One and iPlayer release schedules explained

Killing Eve has been one of the TV revelations of recent years but when is the best time to catch new episodes on the BBC?

One of the most popular ways of distracting ourselves from the ongoing pandemic has been to delve into a TV show or two and for many, Killing Eve season 3 arrived at exactly the right moment.

However, the new batch of episodes has had a very fragmented release schedule that has left some fans scratching their heads.

But just when exactly do new episodes release on BBC One and iPlayer?

Killing Eve season 3 on the BBC

Season 3 of Killing Eve began airing in the UK on April 13th, 2020.

The story of season 3 picks up six months after the events of 2019's second series.

Eve was not killed at the end of season 2 and has been working on her recovery back in London.

Meanwhile, Villanelle has settled in Spain but a visit from an old acquaintance brings her firmly back into the game as she looks to win favour with the mysterious organisation known as the Twelve.

What time do new episodes release on BBC iPlayer?

New episodes of Killing Eve arrive at 6am on BBC iPlayer on Monday mornings.

This is the earliest opportunity that UK fans have of watching new episodes after they air in America on Sunday evenings.

For example, episode 4 aired on May 3rd in the US and hits iPlayer on May 4th here in the UK.

What time do new episodes air on BBC One?

New episodes of Killing Eve have been airing at 9:15pm on Sunday evenings in the UK but run a week behind those in the US.

So, the episode that released on iPlayer on Monday, May 4th for example, won't hit BBC One until Sunday, May 10th.

Until then though, every episode of Killing Eve so far is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.