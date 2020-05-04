What is TikTok's trivia filter? How to get the 2020 questions from Instagram!

There has been another crossover with the two social media giants, as Instagram's trivia filter has popped up on TikTok.

TikTok is quickly becoming one of the most used and creative social media platforms out there, but Instagram isn't going down without a fight. 

Instagram introduced augmented reality (AR) filters in May 2018 but they only really gained popularity when the platform moved to its beta version. It took the idea that Snapchat started and ran with it even further, introducing games and quizzes which you could play using AR filters. 

Now AR filters have popped up on TikTok, many users are wondering how to access them on the app. So, how can you get the trivia filter on TikTok?

Trivia filter on Instagram 

Here's how to find a Q&A filter on Instagram. There are plenty to choose from under the title 'trivia', 'question' and so on, so keep browsing for the one you're looking for. 

1) Head to your Instagram Story and swipe along the filters to the end, where you'll find the magnifying glass that says "Browse effects."

2) Tap the magnifying glass in the top right corner and search the one of the terms above e.g. 'trivia'. 

3) Click "Try It" in the bottom lefthand corner. Save the filter if you so wish!

4) Press and hold to film yourself.

Get the trivia filter on TikTok 

When people have been uploading these filter videos to TikTok, for the most part the ones such as quizzes and games are actually Instagram videos. We have also seen this happen recently with Instagram's 'guess the gibberish' challenge appearing all over TikTok. 

You will need to save your Instagram video of you on the filter and then upload it to TikTok. 

This is the reason you won't be able to find the filter in TikTok's filter section.

 

