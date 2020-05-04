What is Tik Tok's Arch Back Challenge? Song and origin explained

There's a new challenge on TikTok which is encouraging the worrying trend of hyper-sexualisation, and some users aren't having it.

Day by day it appears that TikTok is descending into a cesspool of sexual activity with explicit challenges becoming the norm. The Arch Challenge is continuing this trend, and while it is in no way as terrible as the Foreigner Challenge, it still plays a role in the direction the social media platform is heading.

Sure, hyper-sexualisation and graphic content is commonplace on social media and unfortunately easy to find, but as 41% of TikTok users are aged 16 - 24 (with the stats probably being higher when you take into account those under 16 using the platform), it is a worrying trend.

So what is the Arch Challenge?

What is the Arch Challenge?

It's pretty self-evident; the Arch Challenge puts your ability to arch your back successfully to the test. Ostensibly that sounds like no big deal, but the Arch Challenge is intended to show off your sexual skills. Some have captioned the images of them arching their backs fully with "porn star."

Now this is no big deal for consenting adults, but when this content is shared on platforms which encourage minors to participate - out of desires for popularity, or peer pressure - this is where the problem lies.

Evidently the Arch Challenge has split users' opinions too, as a quick glance over Twitter saw some tweets jump out. One TikTokker said "We need to end the arch challenge on tiktok please," while many others called it "dumb."

What song is featured in the Arch Challenge?

The song used in the video is 'Woah' by KRYPTO9095 ft. D3Mstreet.

If you're a regular TikTok user then you will definitely recognise this track, as there was an entire dance challenge using it back in 2019. It also led to the creation of the 'catch the woah' challenge

The song was released in November 2018 and can be found on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming services. Listen to the track below!

