'We have spoken with Liverpool': £27m forward makes claim about his future

Divock Origi has made 36 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side so far this season.

Divock Origi has told Het Laatste Nieuws that he wants to stay with Liverpool.

Origi has only played a rotational role at Liverpool this term, and there is a feeling that he could slip even further down the pecking order at Anfield next season.

Jurgen Klopp seems to be eager to bring in another forward to strengthen his attacking options further.

But Origi feels that he is improving at Liverpool, and the Belgian international insists that his plan is to stay on Merseyside for as long as possible.

“I am a better player than last year,' Origi said.

“Klopp has given me the space to develop myself. I always listen to my instinct and continue to work.

“We have spoken with Liverpool and we have a nice course ahead of us. I just want to get better here.

“It is a project for me and I want to follow it. I don't know how long I will do that. I feel that I am making progress, so it was a pity that the season stopped.”

Origi has proven a very useful option for Liverpool, so his desire to stick around has to be considered a boost.

The 25-year-old has developed a happy knack of scoring important goals for Liverpool, and he seems to thrive in pressurised situations.

Origi is unlikely to ever break into Liverpool’s team ahead of the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but as a back-up option he still plays an important role.

Origi has made 36 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring five times and claiming four assists.

Liverpool were said to be looking for £27 million for Origi (Liverpool Echo), but even if a club pays that sort of fee it seems unlikely that he could be persuaded to leave.