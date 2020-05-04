‘Very strong face to face’: £35m rival wowed by one ‘smart’ Liverpool player

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are two of the best players in the Premier League.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has raved about Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk, as quoted in Goal.com.

Aguero is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been on the books of City since the summer of 2011 when he moved from Atletico Madrid for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £35 million.

The 31-year-old has played against Van Dijk several times, and the Argentina international rates the former Celtic star highly.

Goal.com quotes Aguero as saying about Van Dijk: "We all know Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He's strong, tall, has an incredible body.

"He's very strong face to face, he plays with his body. Also, given he is so tall, he has those long legs. It looks like he isn't fast but he is, because of his long legs – he can reach everywhere. Two steps from him are 50 for me!

"What I like the most is the way he is so smart when defending. He's not anxious when marking, he's very careful and patient. That makes it difficult for many strikers.

"In my case, I'm pretty fast and I like to dribble, so I need the defender to come. But if he holds he can wait for help from another defender. He's very good at this."

World-class defender

Van Dijk has been superb for Liverpool since he moved to the Reds from Southampton and has been a key figure for the Merseyside outfit.

The Netherlands international has been crucial in Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League last season and being on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.

The former Celtic star is at the top of his game at the age of 28, and he will stay so for the next two or three years at least.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.