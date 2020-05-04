Will there be a season 2 of Upload? Amazon Prime Video fans already calling for more!

Upload has arrived on Amazon Prime Video with a bang but will the sci-fi comedy be back for a second season?

With the world on an almost total lockdown at the moment, what we all need is a bit of escapism and there's nothing better in that regard than a good bit of sci-fi.

It just so happens that Amazon Prime Video has just released the perfect solution.

Upload is the latest project from Greg Daniels, the man behind The Office US and Parks and Recreation and the series has already proven to be hugely popular among fans.

The released only released on May 1st but talk of a second season has already sprung up on social media but is there going to be one?

Upload on Amazon Prime Video

Upload released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1st, 2020.

The series tells the story of Nathan, a man who meets an early death and is uploaded into a virtual world that serves as an afterlife of sorts.

Will there be a second season?

At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed whether Upload will receive a second season or not.

However, given the positive reaction to the series, and the fact it ended on an agonising cliffhanger, there is every chance a second season could follow.

It's worth noting, though, that if a second season is greenlit, it could be a while before we see it thanks to the ongoing pandemic causing delays with filming all over the world.

Fans certainly want more

While there is currently no news on whether Upload will receive a second season, that hasn't stopped fans taking to social media to call for a new batch of episodes.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Upload on amazon prime video is f****** brilliant - just binged it in one sitting. Lockdown needs to be over with bloody soon cos I need a season 2"

While another added: "Watched the entirety of Upload on Amazon last night and F***. I want season 2.... like today. Hella good show."

And finally, this fan summed up their feeling about the show in gif-form:

That can't be how the season ends so many questions..... Need a season 2 ASAP @PrimeVideo !! #UploadOnPrime #Upload pic.twitter.com/Auf9jr9kod — Jas (@Jmoniquexo_) May 4, 2020

Upload is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video after the 10-episode season released on May 1st, 2020.