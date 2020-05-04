'Truly going to be missed': Tottenham ace thinks club have lost somebody 'amazing'

Tottenham Hotspur lost John McDermott in February.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has told Football 365 that he thinks the club will really miss John McDermott following his exit.

McDermott had worked as Tottenham's academy manager, and helped oversee the development of a number of players alongside Mauricio Pochettino.

Harry Kane and Harry Winks were two stars to benefit from McDermott's influence, becoming first-team stars thanks to his coaching.

Yet just like Pochettino, McDermott's time at Tottenham is up. Whilst Pochettino was sacked in November, McDermott has actually left for a new job.

McDermott has been appointed as The FA's assistant technical director in February, and the Daily Mail he's already being eyed up for the main technical director role in the future.

Now, defender Tanganga – who is now a first-team player at Spurs having developed under McDermott – has offered his view, admitting that he thinks McDermott's work was 'amazing'.

Tanganga added that he thinks McDermott will be missed at Tottenham, leaving a big hole for Jose Mourinho and co to fill.

“I can’t even put into words how much he’s done for me,” said Tanganga. “When I was younger, I maybe didn’t see it as beneficial as I see it now. But honestly looking back at what John has done for me is amazing. The effort he has put in for me, and not only with me but when I think of the effort he has put in with so many kids from the academy, across all age groups.”

“It’s amazing. He definitely deserves all the accolades for what he has done in his career and at Tottenham. He’s done a lot for everyone and he is definitely going to be missed. We’ve had a very good journey together. We’ve made a lot of memories – some good, some bad! But honestly it’s been a pleasure to work under him and he’s truly going to be missed at Tottenham for sure,” he added.