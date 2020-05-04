Tottenham star discusses whether he wants Liverpool to be crowned PL champions

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur sat in eighth place in the table.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris has suggested to L’Equipe that it would be cruel if Liverpool did not win the Premier League this season.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, but with no official restart date set there are concerns around Anfield that the campaign could be called off.

That would be a disaster for Liverpool, who are so close to winning their first ever Premier League title.

And Spurs goalkeeper Lloris has admitted that denying Liverpool the trophy would be harsh now.

“We are in a situation where everyone wants to finish and have the verdict of the field,” Lloris said.

“It would be terrible if everything ended like that nine days before the end of the Premier League. It would also be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have. They are almost champions.

“As with everyone, there would be a taste of unfinished business. In addition, we are entering the most exciting period, the most beautiful moment of the season. Nobody wants it to end like this.”

At the moment the Premier League are still working on a plan to get the season back up and running.

However, logistically there are a number of complications involved, and clubs are now set to vote on whether to get back playing again in the coming week.

If play does resume it should not take Liverpool long to wrap up the title, as they are only two wins away from mathematically confirming themselves as league winners.

Spurs, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season and currently sit in eighth place.