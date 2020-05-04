Tottenham may have chance at cut-price striker deal after relegation decision

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy.

Whilst the English football season could still be salvaged, other countries are starting to abandon their league season in light of the global pandemic.

It's hard to see football being played any time soon, and the French league season is now over after the governing body LFP called an end to the campaign.

They ruled that Paris Saint-Germain are Ligue 1 champions, whilst Amiens and Toulouse have been relegated – a decision that Amiens are contesting, as reported by BBC Sport.

As things stand, Amiens will be heading down to Ligue 2, and some players may be looking to leave the club this summer, with striker Serhou Guirassy a man in demand.

The 24-year-olds hitman scored nine times in 23 games for Amiens this season, and the Daily Mail reported in February that Tottenham had been scouting him ahead of an £18million summer move.

Today, Le10 Sport reported that Guirassy's price has gone down to around €15million (£13million), and Amiens' relegation may just put Spurs in a strong position to land Guirassy for that price or even lower.

Amiens may not be able to reject offers for their star striker in light of the pandemic and their relegation fate, meaning that a player they may have been looking at nearly £20million for could now go for just over half the price.

That gives Spurs a real chance to swoop in, as they will have a limited budget to work with this summer, and Guirassy may now be a more realistic option with this price crash.

The Frenchman is the type of profile who could offer support to Harry Kane without expecting a huge role with Tottenham, and Spurs should look to take advantage of Amiens' situation with a cheeky move.