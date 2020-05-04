Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly frontrunners for player Jose Mourinho once said is very ‘underrated’

Ivan Rakitic #4 of Barcelona celebrates his goal with teammates Neymar #11 and Luis Suarez #9 in the first half against the Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup 2017 match...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona.

Radja Nainggolan of AS Roma is challenged by Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on April 10,...

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are the frontrunners for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has credited Sevilla, Juventus and Atletico Madrid with interest in the Croatia international midfielder as well.

However, according to the report, Spurs are leading the race, with Sevilla unable to muster up the cost of signing the 32-year-old, Juventus concerned about the longevity of a deal, and Atletico unwilling to offer him a long-term contract due to his age.

 

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Given that Rakitic is out of contract at Barcelona next summer and is 32 years of age, Tottenham would not have to spend a lot in transfer fee amid the current economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho rates the former Sevilla star highly, having described him as “one of the most underrated players in the world” on beIN SPORTS in March 2019.

The former FC Basel and Schalke star is a very successful player and a serial winner, and he would enhance the quality of the Tottenham midfield.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session at FC Barcelona Sports Centre on May 26, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

