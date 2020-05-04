Quick links

'This would be brilliant': Some West Ham fans react after hearing club want £53m star

West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Real Madrid's Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

West Ham United may have hoped to bring in another striker this summer, but the ongoing global pandemic will make matters a little more difficult.

David Moyes needs another goalscorer to support Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio, yet the financial impact of the pandemic may leave them looking at alternative options.

Loans and free agents will be top of the wish list, and 90Min now claim that West Ham are near the front of the queue for Real Madrid hitman Luka Jovic.

 

Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be in the hunt, with West Ham making contact with Real about the possibility of a season-long loan deal.

Last summer, Real paid £53million to sign Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, viewing him as their next great striker after hitting 27 goals in all competitions last season.

However, the 22-year-old has notched just two goals and two assists this season, and the links with an exit continue ahead of what could be a strange summer window.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 18, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Jovic enjoyed great success alongside Sebastien Haller in the Frankfurt attack, and seeing them reunite at West Ham is something that fans are seemingly excited about.

Fans believe that landing Jovic would be 'amazing' and 'brilliant', and whilst some believe it's a tough deal to pull off, he's clearly a signing that fans want to see as he could be the 'perfect partner' for Haller.

