'This would be brilliant': Some West Ham fans react after hearing club want £53m star

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Real Madrid's Luka Jovic.

West Ham United may have hoped to bring in another striker this summer, but the ongoing global pandemic will make matters a little more difficult.

David Moyes needs another goalscorer to support Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio, yet the financial impact of the pandemic may leave them looking at alternative options.

Loans and free agents will be top of the wish list, and 90Min now claim that West Ham are near the front of the queue for Real Madrid hitman Luka Jovic.

Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be in the hunt, with West Ham making contact with Real about the possibility of a season-long loan deal.

Last summer, Real paid £53million to sign Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, viewing him as their next great striker after hitting 27 goals in all competitions last season.

However, the 22-year-old has notched just two goals and two assists this season, and the links with an exit continue ahead of what could be a strange summer window.

Jovic enjoyed great success alongside Sebastien Haller in the Frankfurt attack, and seeing them reunite at West Ham is something that fans are seemingly excited about.

Fans believe that landing Jovic would be 'amazing' and 'brilliant', and whilst some believe it's a tough deal to pull off, he's clearly a signing that fans want to see as he could be the 'perfect partner' for Haller.

Him and Haller today . Know each other so we’ll from their time at Frankfurt. Would be an amazing bit of business — Paul Whitlock (@pwhitters) May 3, 2020

Would be good for us in a two striker system but this will only be a two year loan with obligation to buy — Nathan Akehurst (@AkehurstNathan) May 3, 2020

Now this is a move that I think makes complete sense! — Luke Wheeler (@LukeWheelerr_) May 3, 2020

I'll be amazed if this happens but seeing what the two of them did at Frankfurt this would be brilliant coyi — Bestie (@Darrenr41536458) May 3, 2020

Jovic would be the perfect partner for Haller. I don’t think the club will buy him but if they did, how would we fit him in the line up of Haller, Antonio, Bowen, Fornals & Felipe? — Tony Cox (@doc9739rgj) May 4, 2020

If they buy him, they surely can't sell Haller! Or can they?? — CraigardHouseHotel (@CraigardH) May 3, 2020

Him and haller up top — Jack Dooley (@jackdooley1999) May 3, 2020

Probs have to sacrifice someone like Anderson for him not sure if it’s worth — Dan O’Connell (@DanOCon65019719) May 4, 2020