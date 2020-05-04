Quick links

'This deal is too good to be true': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing potential swap

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal have a decision to make on Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Roma celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match AS Roma v US Sassuolo at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on September 15, 2019

Arsenal loaned out Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma back in August, and will soon have to make a long-term decision on his future.

Swapped for Alexis Sanchez in the 2018 January transfer window, Mkhitaryan showed flashes of his quality but was always seeking consistency that never really came.

 

Last summer, Arsenal decided to send Mkhitaryan out on loan to Roma, and he has bagged six goals and three assists in 13 Serie A games for the club.

Now, Roma would like to sign Mkhitaryan permanently, but the global pandemic means they may need to find a creative way to land the 31-year-old long-term.

Italian newspaper Leggo report that Roma may look to engineer a swap deal with Arsenal, and could be willing to offer up fellow winger Cengiz Under – a player the Gunners have liked for some time.

Roma football player Cengiz Under during the match Roma-Wolfsberger in the Olimpic stadium. Rome

Under has no future under Paulo Fonseca, but has shown his promise before, and can offer quality on either flank or as a number 10, making a swap for Mkhitaryan add up.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react, believing that this deal sounds 'too good to be true' as Under would be a 'brilliant' and 'fantastic' signing.

Others think this is a no-brainer for Arsenal, urging them to take the deal and pull off another swap deal involving Mkhitaryan.

