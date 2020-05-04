Quick links

'This can only happen in dreams': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing who Reds want

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool have been linked with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 9 February 2020.

Liverpool may have to cut back their spending plans this summer amid the ongoing global pandemic, but they're still being linked with big signings.

Whether it's Timo Werner or Kylian Mbappe, there is seemingly always a major target being touted for the Reds, and a new centre back is believed to be wanted.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on Thursday that Liverpool have made contact with Napoli about a potential deal for centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, which would certainly be a marquee addition.

 

Their report states that Liverpool are prepared to move on Joel Matip this summer, and may look to land Koulibaly as a replacement in a big-money move.

On the one hand, Koulibaly is one of the world's top centre backs, and pairing him with Virgil van Dijk would make Liverpool's already-brilliant defence even more difficult to penetrate, whilst Sadio Mane would surely be delighted to see his Senegal international teammate join him.

Yet on the other, Koulibaly is approaching 29, which isn't exactly the age Liverpool aim for in the market, and Napoli would still demand huge money having wanted €100million (£88million).

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo on February 09, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Still, the reports have got fans talking, as some just couldn't stop thinking about a potential partnership between Van Dijk and Koulibaly, claiming teams should surrender the title next season if they play together.

Others think that Koulibaly would be an absolute dream signing and a massive upgrade on Dejan Lovren, though some can't see it happening and would prefer a younger centre back like Dayot Upamecano instead.

