'This can only happen in dreams': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing who Reds want

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Liverpool may have to cut back their spending plans this summer amid the ongoing global pandemic, but they're still being linked with big signings.

Whether it's Timo Werner or Kylian Mbappe, there is seemingly always a major target being touted for the Reds, and a new centre back is believed to be wanted.

Tuttomercatoweb reported on Thursday that Liverpool have made contact with Napoli about a potential deal for centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, which would certainly be a marquee addition.

Their report states that Liverpool are prepared to move on Joel Matip this summer, and may look to land Koulibaly as a replacement in a big-money move.

On the one hand, Koulibaly is one of the world's top centre backs, and pairing him with Virgil van Dijk would make Liverpool's already-brilliant defence even more difficult to penetrate, whilst Sadio Mane would surely be delighted to see his Senegal international teammate join him.

Yet on the other, Koulibaly is approaching 29, which isn't exactly the age Liverpool aim for in the market, and Napoli would still demand huge money having wanted €100million (£88million).

Still, the reports have got fans talking, as some just couldn't stop thinking about a potential partnership between Van Dijk and Koulibaly, claiming teams should surrender the title next season if they play together.

Others think that Koulibaly would be an absolute dream signing and a massive upgrade on Dejan Lovren, though some can't see it happening and would prefer a younger centre back like Dayot Upamecano instead.

Probably wont happen but imagine a vvd and koulibaly cb partneship — Rizwan (@R13_DC) April 30, 2020

Would be an an absolute dream signing — PaulShilly (@shillcock_paul) April 30, 2020

If liverpool sign this guy....okay this can only happen in dreams — H.O.P.E (@Jude_Rhima) May 1, 2020

Unlikely .... Always a but and if , if he join us , the rest of the league can surrender the next title to us LOL — YNWA @ StayHome (@LpoolFc_Sg) May 1, 2020

Imagine VVD x Koulibalybut it's never gonna happen — Alfatih (@alfatih1199) May 1, 2020

Great. Love it @LFC — Life Quotes & Facts (@DubeDaily) April 30, 2020

Stick with Gomez and VVD partnership... would rather sign upamecano instead to challenge or for the future, although matip was solid before injury. Lovren is deffo one to be sold. — M.J.Murray (@mikemurray87) April 30, 2020

I joked about this before and I'm here for it.



Its good to have an elite defensive partnership. We haven't had this in a long time.



Virgil and Koulibaly will be a delight to watch. — Wale Kembi (@Kembox) April 30, 2020

This is most likely pure speculation but imagine if we go from Lovren to Koulibaly this summer. You couldn’t get a bigger upgrade.#LFC https://t.co/i2y3FTqkQg — ConorYNWA1 (@conorYNWA1) April 30, 2020