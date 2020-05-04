'There will be losers’: Shearer calls for ‘drastic solutions’, mentions Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Alan Shearer has suggested in The Sun that drastic solution could be needed to finish the season, and that could affect Leeds United.

The Newcastle United legend, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has suggested that Liverpool could also be affected.

The Premier League and the Championship is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Shearer believes that if the campaign cannot get finished, then tough decisions will have to be made which may affect Liverpool and Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and are on the verge of wining the title.

As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently find themselves in pole position in the Championship table, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Shearer wrote in The Sun: "Players being quarantined away in order to complete the season is one thing that is being looked at. It is hardly ideal but these are unprecedented times that will need drastic solutions if the season is to be finished.

"If it isn’t completed, which still looks very possible, then I can’t see how you can give clubs what they may or may not have won. We all agree Liverpool are going to win the league but would they really want to be handed the title?

"As I said, there are going to be clubs left feeling hard done by. Whether that’s Liverpool not winning the league, Leeds not getting promoted or a team being relegated having had to play their remaining games at a neutral venue, there will be losers to this."

Solution needed

If the season cannot be played to a finish, then a solution is needed that will please all the clubs.

Of course, it is going to be hard, but it cannot be the season is simply called now.