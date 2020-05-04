What is The UK Blessing? YouTube phenomenon explained!

The UK Blessing on YouTube has already touched the hearts of many.

If you're looking for something to lift your spirits, look no further...

Right now, we are all united in our aim to stay home and save lives, reducing the colossal strain on health services. Of course, it can feel very straining at times, but we're in this together.

While home, it's important to remain busy and positive. Find joy in the little things.

One effective way to sustain a good mood is through music and a recent song has surfaced on YouTube to make your soul sing and your heart soar.

It has been shared all over Twitter and it's currently still trending, making its way to the ears of eager listeners across the globe.

So, let's explore it for a moment...

The UK Blessing on YouTube: What is it?

In short, members of the church have come together from the safety of their homes to lift spirits with a powerful song. Personally, we think they explain it best in their description, addressing why they've banded together now and what they hope to achieve:

"At this unique and challenging time in the United Kingdom over 65 churches and movements, representing hundreds of others, have come together online to sing a blessing over our land. Standing together as one, our desire is that this song will fill you with hope and encourage you."

Continued: "But the church is not simply singing a blessing, each day we're looking to practically be a blessing. Many of the churches included in this song have assisted with supplying over 400,000 meals to the most vulnerable and isolated in our nation since COVID-19 lockdown began. This alongside phone calls to the isolated, pharmacy delivery drops and hot meals to the NHS frontline hospital staff. Our buildings may be closed but the church is very much alive!"

Check out the song below:

The UK Blessing: Which churches are involved?

Fortunately, the video description includes a long list of many of the churches involved.

Check them out below:

Alive Church Lincoln

All Souls Langham Place

!Audacious Manchester

Belhaven Parish Church of Scotland

Bridge Church Methodist Cornwall

Catalyst Vineyard Aberdeen

Causeway Coast Vineyard Northern Ireland

CFC Belfast

Christ Church Tonbridge

City Church Newcastle

City Gates Romford

CLM Coventry

Elim Church UK

Emmanuel Brighton

Emmaus Road Guilford

Gas Street Church Birmingham

Global Generation Church

Hackney Church

Harbour Church Portsmouth

Hillsong Bermondsey

Hillsong London

Holland Road Baptist Church Brighton

Holy Trinity Brompton London

Hoole Baptist Church

Hope City Church UK

Jesus House London

Lagoinha London Church

Life Church Bradford

Love Church Bournemouth

Kerith Community Church Bracknell

KINGDOM CHOIR

Kingdom Faith Church Crawley

KingsGate Peterborough

KXC London

Naujavan

New Wine UK

One Hope Project Catholic Charismatic Renewal

Pattern Church Swindon

Pioneer Network

Redeemed Christian Church of God UK

Regent Hall Salvation Army

Renewal Solihull

Soul Church Norwich

Soul Survivor Watford

Sound of Wales

Sounds of New Wine

Southampton Lighthouse International Church

St. Aldates Oxford

St George’s Church Gateshead

St Mark’s Coventry

St. Nicholas Bristol

St. Paul’s and St. George’s Edinburgh

St. Peter’s Brighton

St. Peter’s Brockley

St.Thomas Norwich

St. Thomas Crookes Sheffield

Symphony

The Coptic Orthodox Church

The Liberty Church London

The Space London

Trent Vineyard Nottingham

Trinity Church Nottingham

Vinelife Church Manchester

Woodlands Church Bristol

Worship for Everyone

Churches around the UK have come together to sing a blessing over the UK. Our buildings may be closed but the Church is alive! This extraordinary song has moved me to tears. You can watch it here:https://t.co/AAhvodRtNY#theUKBlessing pic.twitter.com/ejNIQ5F5XS — Stephen Foster (@SteveFosterldn) May 3, 2020

The UK Blessing reactions

As you'd expect, so many people have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and praise of both the wonderful song and the sentiment behind it.

Check out a selection of tweets:

This is stunning. The power of a blessing sung over our hurting nation and world.



The UK Blessing https://t.co/oNip89uEU7 via @YouTube — Graham Tomlin (@gtomlin) May 3, 2020

I needed to see this. Thank you.



The UK Blessinghttps://t.co/SwXOQIKQIm — Charlie Mouse (@cmouse1980) May 4, 2020

Beautiful and profound. A sung blessing over the UK. Makes my heart soar. #ukblessinghttps://t.co/51f0vCAYWg — Bethan Kay (@BethanKay) May 4, 2020

This is absolutely wonderful. A great message from the church to the nation & just the kind of unity we @EAUKnews exist for. If you watch just one thing today make it this! https://t.co/LCouVRa7gS — Gavin Calver (@GavCalver) May 3, 2020

This.

Is.

INCREDIBLE.



A powerful 3,000 year-old blessing upon the nation - a love-song from the church for the #NHS, frontline workers, those who are grieving, the sick, the lonely, the scared. ✝️ https://t.co/qFbPVrfMsb — Pete Greig (@PeteGreig) May 3, 2020

