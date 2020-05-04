What is The UK Blessing? YouTube phenomenon explained!

The UK Blessing on YouTube has already touched the hearts of many.
If you're looking for something to lift your spirits, look no further...
Right now, we are all united in our aim to stay home and save lives, reducing the colossal strain on health services. Of course, it can feel very straining at times, but we're in this together.
While home, it's important to remain busy and positive. Find joy in the little things.
One effective way to sustain a good mood is through music and a recent song has surfaced on YouTube to make your soul sing and your heart soar.
It has been shared all over Twitter and it's currently still trending, making its way to the ears of eager listeners across the globe.
So, let's explore it for a moment...
The UK Blessing on YouTube: What is it?
In short, members of the church have come together from the safety of their homes to lift spirits with a powerful song. Personally, we think they explain it best in their description, addressing why they've banded together now and what they hope to achieve:
"At this unique and challenging time in the United Kingdom over 65 churches and movements, representing hundreds of others, have come together online to sing a blessing over our land. Standing together as one, our desire is that this song will fill you with hope and encourage you."
Continued: "But the church is not simply singing a blessing, each day we're looking to practically be a blessing. Many of the churches included in this song have assisted with supplying over 400,000 meals to the most vulnerable and isolated in our nation since COVID-19 lockdown began. This alongside phone calls to the isolated, pharmacy delivery drops and hot meals to the NHS frontline hospital staff. Our buildings may be closed but the church is very much alive!"
Check out the song below:
The UK Blessing: Which churches are involved?
Fortunately, the video description includes a long list of many of the churches involved.
Check them out below:
- Alive Church Lincoln
- All Souls Langham Place
- !Audacious Manchester
- Belhaven Parish Church of Scotland
- Bridge Church Methodist Cornwall
- Catalyst Vineyard Aberdeen
- Causeway Coast Vineyard Northern Ireland
- CFC Belfast
- Christ Church Tonbridge
- City Church Newcastle
- City Gates Romford
- CLM Coventry
- Elim Church UK
- Emmanuel Brighton
- Emmaus Road Guilford
- Gas Street Church Birmingham
- Global Generation Church
- Hackney Church
- Harbour Church Portsmouth
- Hillsong Bermondsey
- Hillsong London
- Holland Road Baptist Church Brighton
- Holy Trinity Brompton London
- Hoole Baptist Church
- Hope City Church UK
- Jesus House London
- Lagoinha London Church
- Life Church Bradford
- Love Church Bournemouth
- Kerith Community Church Bracknell
- KINGDOM CHOIR
- Kingdom Faith Church Crawley
- KingsGate Peterborough
- KXC London
- Naujavan
- New Wine UK
- One Hope Project Catholic Charismatic Renewal
- Pattern Church Swindon
- Pioneer Network
- Redeemed Christian Church of God UK
- Regent Hall Salvation Army
- Renewal Solihull
- Soul Church Norwich
- Soul Survivor Watford
- Sound of Wales
- Sounds of New Wine
- Southampton Lighthouse International Church
- St. Aldates Oxford
- St George’s Church Gateshead
- St Mark’s Coventry
- St. Nicholas Bristol
- St. Paul’s and St. George’s Edinburgh
- St. Peter’s Brighton
- St. Peter’s Brockley
- St.Thomas Norwich
- St. Thomas Crookes Sheffield
- Symphony
- The Coptic Orthodox Church
- The Liberty Church London
- The Space London
- Trent Vineyard Nottingham
- Trinity Church Nottingham
- Vinelife Church Manchester
- Woodlands Church Bristol
- Worship for Everyone
If you're interested in more content, be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel.
Churches around the UK have come together to sing a blessing over the UK. Our buildings may be closed but the Church is alive! This extraordinary song has moved me to tears. You can watch it here:https://t.co/AAhvodRtNY#theUKBlessing pic.twitter.com/ejNIQ5F5XS— Stephen Foster (@SteveFosterldn) May 3, 2020
The UK Blessing reactions
As you'd expect, so many people have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and praise of both the wonderful song and the sentiment behind it.
Check out a selection of tweets:
This is stunning. The power of a blessing sung over our hurting nation and world.— Graham Tomlin (@gtomlin) May 3, 2020
The UK Blessing https://t.co/oNip89uEU7 via @YouTube
I needed to see this. Thank you.— Charlie Mouse (@cmouse1980) May 4, 2020
The UK Blessinghttps://t.co/SwXOQIKQIm
Beautiful and profound. A sung blessing over the UK. Makes my heart soar. #ukblessinghttps://t.co/51f0vCAYWg— Bethan Kay (@BethanKay) May 4, 2020
This is absolutely wonderful. A great message from the church to the nation & just the kind of unity we @EAUKnews exist for. If you watch just one thing today make it this! https://t.co/LCouVRa7gS— Gavin Calver (@GavCalver) May 3, 2020
This.— Pete Greig (@PeteGreig) May 3, 2020
Is.
INCREDIBLE.
A powerful 3,000 year-old blessing upon the nation - a love-song from the church for the #NHS, frontline workers, those who are grieving, the sick, the lonely, the scared. ✝️ https://t.co/qFbPVrfMsb
