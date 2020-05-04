Summer Game Fest schedule: Phase 1 publishers and platforms confirmed

The Summer Game Fest schedule will be soon be announced meanwhile all of the phase 1 publishers and platforms have been confirmed.

Seeing as there's no E3 2020 or any other in-house gaming events thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Geoff Keighley has announced a replacement in the form of Summer Game Fest. This is an online extravaganza that will see multiple new titles revealed along with footage of next-gen gameplay. Here you'll discover how long the newly announced festival is scheduled to last and what publishers and platforms have been confirmed for phase 1.

As previously mentioned, there's no E3 2020 this year thanks to the ongoing pandemic and us all being asked to stay two-meters away from everyone. E3 2021 is confirmed for next year, meaning the exhibition will make a return for those who enjoy game announcements mixed in with awkward celebrity cameos and musical performances.

However, in the stead of the annual gaming expo, we're being treated to the novel Summer Game Fest announced by the Game Awards' Geoff Keighley. This festival promises to provide a lot of fantastic reveals and footage over a duration of months as opposed to days, and below you'll find out what publishers and platforms are confirmed to be participating in phase 1.

Summer Game Fest schedule

The newly announced Summer Game Fest is scheduled to last from May 1st until August 24th.

There's no Summer Game Fest schedule as of this moment, but Geoff Keighley has said on Reddit that details for some upcoming events will be revealed on May 5th.

While we don't know when every showcase will take place, we do know that the summer of gaming will begin on May 7th with an Inside Xbox episode that promises to reveal new footage and gameplay of third-party Xbox Series X games.

And yes, the incredible sounding Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be a part of the showcase.

While Sony gamers may initially write off the relevance of this exhibition for them, they should make sure to witness the showcase unravel as these third-party titles should be available on PlayStation 5 as well.

In addition to the Inside Xbox episode scheduled for Thursday, the Verge reports that the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition is slated for June 9th until the 14th.

You'll be able to watch all of the summer of gaming events live on the likes of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Mixer, and announcements will be made by the publishers.

So, in order to keep up with all the happenings, you'll want to follow the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account as well as look for more information on the event's website following May 5th.

ICYMI: Here are the game publishers and platforms announced to participate in #SummerGameFest through the end of August 2020. pic.twitter.com/L4DvSIvgsV — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 2, 2020

Summer Game Fest phase 1 publishers and platforms

The Summer Game Fest Twitter account has confirmed the phase 1 publishers and platforms:

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft

Steam

Warner Bros.

Square Enix

Riot Games

Private Division

EA

CD Projekt RED

2K

Activision

Bethesda

Blizzard

Bungie

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Digital Extremes

While we don't have official dates for a Sony showing, there are rumours that a PS5 reveal will come in June.

As for Square Enix you can probably expect to see their upcoming Marvel's Avengers game, meanwhile Warner Bros. Interactive are perhaps the most interesting as they are still yet to reveal or confirm the next Batman Arkham game as well as the much-rumoured Harry Potter RPG.