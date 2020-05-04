Spurs prospect makes claim about Mourinho's training sessions at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Japhet Tanganga has impressed since being brought into Jose Mourinho's first-team.

Japhet Tanganga has told Football London that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s training sessions have been brilliant for him.

Mourinho has taken a particular shine to Tanganga since taking charge at Tottenham, and has shown great faith in the youngster.

The 21-year-old was handed his Premier League debut for Spurs by Mourinho, when Tottenham took on Liverpool right at the start of the year.

Tanganga looked comfortable on the big stage on that occasion, and he has now turned into a first-team regular.

The Spurs academy graduate has gone on to make a further eight appearances for the first-team across all competitions.

And Tanganga says that he has learnt a lot from working with Mourinho, as he is so keen to help him in training.

"He has taught me a lot,” Tanganga said. “In training he's given me a lot of information, a lot of details, a lot of ways to improve. How to defend 1v1, how to defend set-pieces or work in wide areas and at corners.

"He's given me a lot of information and I feel playing right-back and left-back has added to my game and allowed me to be adaptable and defend in all areas of the pitch, not just at centre-half.

"It's helped me be able to defend out wide and put crosses in. So yeah he's helped me a lot, given a lot of information, he's really been very helpful.”

Tanganga is now regarded as one of the best prospects in Tottenham’s team, and he could have a big role to play over the coming years.

The youngster’s ability to play right across the back-four makes him a very useful squad player, and he will be hoping that Mourinho continues to show such faith in him over the coming years.