Thiago wants reported Newcastle and Everton target to stay at Bayern

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Philippe Coutinho.

Thiago Alcantara spoke to La Vanguardia about Philippe Coutinho and has claimed that he wants him to stay at Bayern Munich next season.

The Barcelona man is currently on loan in Germany with the Bundesliga champions, but many reports have claimed that his next destination will be the Premier League.

Metropoles recently claimed that Coutinho is of interest to Newcastle United while Sport revealed that Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are keen to bring him back to Merseyside.

Coutinho's quality is known to everyone who follows the Premier League thanks to his time at Liverpool. The Brazilian would be a phenomenal signing for most clubs in the world but Thiago hopes that he continues at Bayern Munich.

He said: "I know him (Coutinho) a lot. He's very good. I've seen him play since he was 12 years old. I played futsal against him in Brazil and he loved it. He doesn't think he lacks anything. I love playing with high-level footballers and he is a phenomenon.

"He is a spectacular guy, super hard-working, with an unbeatable technique and incredible definition. The players go through good and not so good moments and he is giving us a lot. We hope to have him next year too."

It is highly unlikely that Bayern will keep him despite the fact that they have an option to buy him at the end of his loan spell.

However, with clubs' finances set to take a considerable hit due to everything that has been going on in the world, Bayern may well attempt another loan deal which would be a blow for Newcastle United and Everton.

The Magpies are hoping to make a huge statement under their new owners by signing a high-profile player like Coutinho.

The former Liverpool man would be a phenomenal signing for Newcastle but things could change once football returns and the Brazilian could head back to Germany to rejoin his childhood friend.