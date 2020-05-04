Reported Newcastle managerial target said he would never return to England

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in appointing Andre Villas-Boas as their new manager.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Newcastle United have readied a shortlist of managerial targets ahead of their much-anticipated takeover.

As widely covered elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino is the undisputed first-choice of the new owners but they have alternatives ready in case the former Southampton boss rejects a move to Tyneside.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas comes second on their wish list followed by Borussia Dortmund manager Lucian Favre.

Villas-Boas is certainly an interesting choice considering his experience in England and how well he has done this season with Marseille in Ligue 1.

However, the Portuguese recently claimed in an interview that he will not return the Premier League and called the English game 'chaotic'.

He told Radio Renascenca: "I wouldn't go back, it's the league with the most investment and the best players and teams, but I like being in a league that understands the philosophy of the game in a different way. Everything in England is a little more chaotic."

Villas-Boas had little success in England during his time in the Premier League. The Marseille boss was sacked by both Chelsea and Tottenham after underwhelming results but he has proved his worth again in Ligue 1.

The 42-year-old took charge at the start of this season and helped Marseille finish second in the league behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Villas-Boas has lost just six of his 33 games this season, which shows why Newcastle are considering him. But, if his own words are anything to go by, he will not accept the Magpies job this summer.