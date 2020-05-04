Quick links

Some Newcastle fans think they know why the players want Bruce to stay

Steve Bruce the head coach
Many Magpies fans are sure that Steve Bruce is not the man to take them forward.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce barks his orders during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for multiple top players and managers ahead of their much-anticipated takeover. 

The Magpies could soon become a completely different animal and they may be seen competing with the best teams in England in the very near future if things go to plan. 

Newcastle players, like fans, should be very excited about the future with big names like Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri and Jorge Jesus linked with the job. 

 

However, the Sun has claimed that a majority of the Magpies squad, led by skipper Jamaal Lascelles, will do everything they can to prove to the new board that Steve Bruce deserves to stay on as the club's manager. 

Bruce was wanted out of the door by many Newcastle fans ever since he arrived, but the former Sunderland boss has done a very impressive job so far this season. 

The Magpies are currently one place and four points better off than where they were at this stage last season under Rafa Benitez; something the fans wouldn't have guessed at the start of the campaign.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United on the pitch prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West...

Bruce deserves a lot of credit for everything he has done since taking the job and it is likely that he would have stayed on as the boss if Mike Ashley remained in charge of the club. 

However, with new owners coming in with enormous ambitions, it is unlikely that Bruce will remain. Yet Newcastle fans think they know why the players want their current manager to remain in charge. 

Here's how a few of them reacted to the report on Twitter:

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

