Some Newcastle fans think they know why the players want Bruce to stay

Many Magpies fans are sure that Steve Bruce is not the man to take them forward.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for multiple top players and managers ahead of their much-anticipated takeover.

The Magpies could soon become a completely different animal and they may be seen competing with the best teams in England in the very near future if things go to plan.

Newcastle players, like fans, should be very excited about the future with big names like Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri and Jorge Jesus linked with the job.

However, the Sun has claimed that a majority of the Magpies squad, led by skipper Jamaal Lascelles, will do everything they can to prove to the new board that Steve Bruce deserves to stay on as the club's manager.

Bruce was wanted out of the door by many Newcastle fans ever since he arrived, but the former Sunderland boss has done a very impressive job so far this season.

The Magpies are currently one place and four points better off than where they were at this stage last season under Rafa Benitez; something the fans wouldn't have guessed at the start of the campaign.

Bruce deserves a lot of credit for everything he has done since taking the job and it is likely that he would have stayed on as the boss if Mike Ashley remained in charge of the club.

However, with new owners coming in with enormous ambitions, it is unlikely that Bruce will remain. Yet Newcastle fans think they know why the players want their current manager to remain in charge.

Here's how a few of them reacted to the report on Twitter:

Doesn't matter, most will be gone within a year anyways — Lewis (@_lewisnufc_) May 2, 2020

That's ok; if this takeover goes through, half of them will be out the door too



Don't tell me top quality players want to be coached by Bruce rather than Benitez or Pochettino. If they're happy with Bruce it's because they're mediocre footballers. — Sam GC (@Funguslover) May 2, 2020

Easy to say give him money when it's not your money



I wouldn't trust him with money to build a team, there is nothing to suggest he'd do a good job. — Dell (@agbnufc) May 2, 2020

It’s because half of them know they won’t get a game under a manager that actually knows what he’s doing — LiamD (@LiamD3991) May 2, 2020

He isn’t the man if we’re looking to compete further up the league. — ToonFan (@ToonFan14) May 2, 2020

Of course he is. Most of the squad know they'll be ask to leave if Bruce is replaced. They are fighting for survival at their own club. — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) May 2, 2020

Don’t blame them. Him staying is probably the best chance a lot of those players have of staying in the squad. If the takeover happens of course. — Niall Cafferkey (@Nially_Caff) May 2, 2020

Because a lot of them know they're out the door if someone else comes in ‍♂️ — naz (@gxldsg) May 2, 202