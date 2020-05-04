Mourinho should consider former reported Pochettino target for bargain price

Jose Mourinho has a lot to consider about his Tottenham Hotspur defence in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Mirror, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will not be given a lot of money to spend in the upcoming summer window.

Multiple events that were scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium are expected to be cancelled, which will hurt Spurs' transfer budget this summer.

Mourinho's first summer transfer window as Tottenham boss is likely to be a quiet one due to financial hardships but that shouldn't mean that he cannot make the most of it.

Many clubs will be looking to move players on for much lesser than they are actually worth in order to bring some money in. One such club is Italy's AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are reportedly willing to consider a £8.7 million bid for Davide Calabria which would be a massive bargain. (Calcio Mercato)

Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly desperate to sign him last summer but a deal failed to materialise. (Calcio Mercato)

It is likely that Pochettino would have considered him again this summer given Tottenham's woes at right full-back. Serge Aurier has had his flaws while Kyle Walker-Peters was pushed out on loan.

Calabria is still only 23 and would suit Mourinho's system very well. The Italian possesses incredible balance between attack and defence and is positionally astute.

If he is available for a fee as low as £8.7 million, it is a no-brainer for Tottenham to make a move and, under Mourinho, Calabria would improve massively in the coming years.