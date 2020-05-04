Lucas Digne talks about his number one ambition at Everton

The French international has been one of Everton's best players since he joined the club.

Toffees star Lucas Digne spoke to Sky Sports about his number one ambition as an Everton player.

Digne has become a fan favourite at Goodison Park since joining the club back in the summer of 2018. The £18 million signing (BBC) from Barcelona has played 67 times for the Toffees so far and has almost always been a solid player for the club.

Digne was asked about his primary ambition at Everton and his answer is not too difficult to guess.

He said: "To finish in Europe for sure. We have to finish very high. If we could finish in Europe, it would be the best for the club and the fans.

"We are building something, we are building a project. We have very good players. We have to finish in the top four, top five, and to play the Champions League."

From the outside, it certainly seems like Everton are heading in the right direction. The Toffees have an owner who is hugely ambitious and that was evident when they convinced a manager of Carlo Ancelotti's stature to take over the job from Marco Silva.

The Everton boss has lifted the mood around Goodison Park since his arrival and has given Toffees fans a realistic hope of seeing their side in Europe next season.

With 10 games left to play, the Merseysiders are currently 12th in the league, just six points behind fifth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who have played an extra match.

If the season restarts, the Toffees have a very good chance of ending this term on a high and if they do so, European football will come back to Everton for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.