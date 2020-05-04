Erling Haaland names Liverpool star as his toughest ever opponent

The teenager is arguably the most exciting prospect in world football at the moment.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland took part in a quickfire Q and A with ESPN FC where he was asked about the toughest footballer he has played against.

The teenager has had a spectacular season so far having scored 40 goals in all competitions, 28 of those coming for RB Salzburg. Haaland moved to Borussia Dortmund in January where he has been a huge hit as well, scoring 12 goals in just seven starts.

The 19-year-old was quick to answer the question about the toughest man he has played against in his short career so far and it was none other than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Haaland faced him twice in the Champions League earlier this season and even managed to score at Anfield in a thrilling game that ended 4-3.

The Norwegian proved to be a handful for van Dijk in both games but it is no surprise that he chose the Dutchman, who is possibly the best in the world right now, as his toughest ever opponent.

This isn't the first time that Haaland has sung van Dijk's praises. The Dortmund hit man spoke to France Football back in March hailing the Liverpool superstar.

He said: "He (van Dijk) is so good. He is powerful, quick, he possesses all the qualities. He is an incredible player."

Liverpool fans are certainly thankful to have van Dijk in their squad. The Dutchman is one of the biggest reasons why Liverpool are where they are at the moment and he will surely cause other top strikers the same problems in the future.

Haaland only joined the Bundesliga giants in January but it is no secret that Premier League clubs are interested in him.

Liverpool fans would certainly love to have him at Anfield and the fact that he wouldn't have to play against van Dijk could well push him to Merseyside.