Comparing Lucas Torreria's and Franck Kessie's stats amid swap links

Arsenal could reportedly swap Lucas Torreira for AC Milan's Franck Kessie

Milan News 24 have claimed that the Rossoneri are willing to offer Franck Kessie in exchange for Arsenal's Lucas Torreira in the summer.

The Uruguayan has constantly been linked with a return to Italy and AC Milan are rumoured to have been interested in him.

Torreira is a fan favourite at the Emirates and losing him this summer would not go down well among supporters. However, if the midfielder has made up his mind, there is very little Arsenal can do to stop him.

Kessie is no stranger to Premier League links. The London Evening Standard previously claimed that West Ham were interested in him while Wolverhampton Wanderers are also said to be keen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Ivorian, on his day, could play for almost any team in world football but consistency has been his biggest issue. However, the £27 million-rated midfielder's (TeamTalk) stats show that he is almost on a par with Torreira, which could tempt Arsenal in this data-driven day and age.

The Uruguayan averages more interceptions and clearances per game this season and his average fouls committed per 90 minutes is less than half as many as Kessie's. (Whoscored)

Milan's midfield powerhouse averages more tackles, more passes and boasts of a better passing accuracy per game this season which could favour Mikel Arteta's system (Whoscored)

However, it is important to note that Torreira has played almost 500 minutes less than the Ivorian and he has featured more in a box-to-box role as opposed to his natural number six position.

When you take into account Torreira's first season at Arsenal, where he played most games in his best position, his stats are far superior to Kessie's in almost every category. (Whoscored)

Torreira's understanding of how Arsenal play and his familiarity with the intensity of the Premier League makes him a far safer bet than the Ivorian, which would mean that a swap deal could be disastrous for the Gunners this summer.