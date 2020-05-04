Ancelotti has been interested in reported Everton target since 2016

The Toffees are reportedly in the market for a new central defender.

According to a report from Sempre Milan, Everton are interested in signing AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is among the best defenders in Serie A at the moment and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly views him as a possible option for the Toffees this summer.

Romagnoli is no stranger to Everton or Ancelotti. The Italian defender has been of interest to the Toffees as well as their current manager in the past.

The Mirror reported almost three years ago to this day that Everton, under then-manager Ronald Koeman, were plotting a move for Romagnoli but a deal never materialised.

Carlo Ancelotti has been a huge fan of his compatriot and has tried to sign him before on two separate occasions with two different clubs.

Back in 2016, SPORT claimed that Ancelotti wanted to bring Romagnoli to Bayern Munich while three years later, the Italian boss tried again to lure the defender to Napoli. (Le Bombe Di Vlad)

Both Ancelotti's attempts failed but could he finally get lucky and sign Romagnoli for Everton this summer?

The 25-year-old is a top-quality defender who is entering the prime years of his career. Romagnoli was appointed as Milan's captain after Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus and he has been a true leader since.

His positioning, tactical discipline and the way he organizes Milan's back line is very impressive and his leadership traits are something that the Toffees lack at the moment.

Everton don't really have many leaders in their squad to boast about. Signing Romagnoli would solve that issue but it will not be easy to convince Milan to let their skipper leave.