Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Rotten club, no way': Some Arsenal fans really annoyed after transfer update

John Verrall
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are said to be interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but he could be too expensive.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed after the Daily Mirror suggested that it has now become impossible for them to sign Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have been chasing Partey for much of the summer, and it has been said that that Atletico Madrid midfielder is out of their price range.

 

Arsenal could now have to rely on making free agent signings or loan deals, as they look to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal are also reportedly more likely to bring in both Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on permanent deals than snap up the likes of Dayot Upemecano and Alex Disasi.

And Arsenal fans can’t help but be annoyed by the update over their transfer plans.

If Arsenal do have to shop for bargains then Arteta could struggle to make the improvements he needs at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are currently sat in ninth place in the Premier League table, some way back from the top four. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch