'Rotten club, no way': Some Arsenal fans really annoyed after transfer update

Arsenal are said to be interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but he could be too expensive.

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed after the Daily Mirror suggested that it has now become impossible for them to sign Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have been chasing Partey for much of the summer, and it has been said that that Atletico Madrid midfielder is out of their price range.

Arsenal could now have to rely on making free agent signings or loan deals, as they look to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal are also reportedly more likely to bring in both Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on permanent deals than snap up the likes of Dayot Upemecano and Alex Disasi.

And Arsenal fans can’t help but be annoyed by the update over their transfer plans.

Rotten club,you don't want to move forward abi? — Unstoppable (@abovethuglife) May 3, 2020

The most Arsenal tweet I’ve ever seen — Rob⚪️ (@RJTW19) May 3, 2020

Shoot me now — Ben Sutton (@suttdogg85) May 4, 2020

Let's stop talking about Partey .. Let's find out other alternatives if Partey coming to arsenal will be a difficult task. We can't live on false hope — Bop Daddy (@awoyemijoshua61) May 3, 2020

No wayyyyy — (@TheZiyechSZN) May 3, 2020

Most arsenal thing I've read, THIS IS FOOTBALL HERITAGE — Guendouzis Dad (@GuendouzixDad) May 3, 2020

Pliz sign both Upamecano and Partey we can't be genuine challengers without signing big players why is our budget is always falling short? — Nzuzo K@LePRINCE (@LePRINC37184649) May 4, 2020

If Arsenal do have to shop for bargains then Arteta could struggle to make the improvements he needs at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are currently sat in ninth place in the Premier League table, some way back from the top four.